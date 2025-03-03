Speaking on 'Pound the Rock', the AFL's season launch film, Lions coach Chris Fagan outlined the big impact of ruck Oscar McInerney on their flag

Oscar McInerney and Cam Rayner celebrate after Brisbane's Grand Final win over Sydney at the MCG and (inset) Chris Fagan addresses his players. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH its season on the brink, Brisbane ruck Oscar McInerney delivered a simple, but powerful message to his teammates that would prove the catalyst for its charge to premiership glory.

Speaking candidly on 'Pound the Rock', the AFL's season launch film, Lions coach Chris Fagan outlined how his first-choice ruckman took centre stage following the round 23 loss to Collingwood that tipped them outside the top four.

"We had a team meeting on the Monday, and Oscar – who doesn't say much – stood up and said, 'Boys, the bottom line is this – we just have to give ourselves a little more to the team than we are.'

"It was very powerful because he doesn't say much."

The Lions beat Essendon the next week to finish fifth and then walked the finals tightrope to win the club's first flag since 2003.

There was plenty of drama through September, with McInerney able to back up his earlier words in the Lions' preliminary final win over Geelong after dislocating his shoulder during the first quarter.

"He comes back on with his arm half hanging out," Fagan said.

"That's the ultimate give yourself to the team act.

"He also knew by doing that he wouldn't be playing in the Grand Final if we were good enough to get there the next week, but he still did it."

As shown with vision from Brisbane's dressing room prior to running out against Sydney in the decider, Fagan harnessed McInerney's act to inspire his team with his final words.

"I just want you to do one thing today for me," the coach said to his players.

Oscar McInerney during the Preliminary Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"When you run out, have his pulse beating inside you. Let's go."

The film shows the entire eight-season journey under Fagan to win the premiership, hearing from Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko, Will Ashcroft, Callum Ah Chee and McInerney.

With the ruckman on the bench on Grand Final day, deliriously watching as Darcy Fort took his place and helped deliver a win, McInerney would end up with his own premiership medal – courtesy of Fagan who gifted his in the following week.