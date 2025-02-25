Zac Bailey says Levi Ashcroft has impressed teammates with his clean ball use as the father-son draftee firms for an Opening Round debut

Levi Ashcroft in action during the match sim between Brisbane and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LEVI Ashcroft took exactly one pre-season hitout to impress his teammates, with Brisbane's father-son draftee pushing hard for an Opening Round debut.

Playing against Gold Coast in the second half of the Lions' three-way match simulation last Thursday night, the younger Ashcroft had 17 disposals in a polished first-up display.

His clever mid-air volley right into the path of Cam Rayner that led to a goal had to be watched a second time to be believed.

Learn More 00:41

Following Tuesday's training session at Brighton Homes Arena, in which Ashcroft played minutes in the Lions' 'A' team, Zac Bailey was all smiles when asked about his teenage teammate.

"He goes alright," Bailey laughed.

"He's still learning our gameplan and structures and will only get better after that game. It's exciting to see.

"He's really tough. I think we saw that on the weekend. They went after him a bit and he kept his own.

"He's clean over the footy, just like his brother."

Despite a decorated junior career, the son of triple premiership player Marcus and younger brother of Norm Smith medallist Will has his work cut out to win a spot to face Geelong on March 6.

Speaking to AFL.com.au recently, coach Chris Fagan said the youngster could play a variety of roles.

"He's a very talented player and I think he's got the capacity to play half-back, wing, half-forward, on-ball, we've just got to find a way, if he's playing well enough, to fit him in."

Eric Hipwood (groin) and Brandon Starcevich (quad) both trained strongly and are expected to face Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series match on Thursday night.