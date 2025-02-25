Connor Idun set to commit to the Giants on a new six-year deal, taking him to the end of 2032

Connor Idun celebrates with Lachie Whitfield and Harry Himmelberg after Greater Western Sydney's win over Carlton at Engie Stadium in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney defender Connor Idun is poised to be the next long-term commitment at the Giants, with the 24-year-old closing in on a huge six-year extension.

Idun was not due to come out of contract until the end of 2026, when he would reach free agency with the Giants at the end of his eighth season at the club.

But the Giants have moved quickly to sign up one of their premium defenders before he even gets to his pre-agency season beginning.

AFL.com.au can reveal discussions have ramped up with his agent Julian Petracca from Connors Sports Management and are set to see Idun locked in on a new six-year deal, which would take him to the end of 2032.

The mega extension will make the Idun one of the seven longest signed players in the League, joining Giants defensive partner Sam Taylor, Port Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee, St Kilda forward Max King, Richmond's Noah Balta and Western Bulldogs spearhead Aaron Naughton as being signed to the end of 2032.

Connor Idun during the round two match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle's Hayden Young is the current holder of the longest deal, signed to the end of 2033.

It is essentially Idun's free agency deal for forgoing waiting to reach his eighth year before kickstarting talks.

Idun, who was a product of the Geelong Falcons in the 2018 draft, has been one of the Giants' late-draft success stories after being selected at No.61 that year.

He has been a central member of their defence over the past four seasons, playing on a range of different opposing forwards, and last year finished fourth in the Giants' best and fairest. He is due to reach his 100th game for the club early this season.

His imminent commitment comes after the Giants secured the signature of midfielder Finn Callaghan for a new four-year deal through to the end of 2029, expected to be worth around $4.5 million.

The Giants last year signed up Taylor and Brent Daniels (until 2031) on massive deals before they reached their free agency seasons, while Josh Kelly and Harry Himmelberg are also signed through to the end of 2029.