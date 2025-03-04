Just one club has elected a new captain this season, while another has opted for a standalone skipper after having co-captains last season

Clockwise from left: Noah Anderson, Jy Simpkin, Darcy Moore, Marcus Bontempelli. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE'S been very little turnover in the leadership department of clubs over the off-season, with Gold Coast the only club to appoint a fresh face as its captain for 2025.

Noah Anderson replaces Touk Miller and Jarrod Witts in the skipper's seat at the Suns, while Jy Simpkin will lead North Melbourne as standalone captain after the Roos has co-captains in 2024.

Some clubs have opted for a streamlined two-person leadership team, while others have gone for a much bigger leadership group to lead their side into battle.

Take a look at who your club's captain, vice-captain and leadership group for 2025.

Captain: Jordan Dawson

Vice-captains: Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays, Alex Neal-Bullen, Reilly O'Brien

In: Alex Neal-Bullen

Out: Mitch Hinge, Lachlan Murphy, Wayne Milera, Brodie Smith

Premiership Demon Alex Neal-Bullen is the only addition to a streamlined group at the Crows, with the number of leaders cut from eight in 2024 to five this season. Jordan Dawson will lead Adelaide for the third successive season and the club is looking to Darcy Fogarty to build on a career-best year and enhance his status as a next-generation leader. Crows coach Matthew Nicks said Neal-Bullen's leadership was a key part of his appeal when the club was chasing recruits, and expected the half-forward to have a big impact.

Jordan Dawson with the premiership cup during the 2025 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale

Vice-captain: Hugh McCluggage, Josh Dunkley

Leadership group: Charlie Cameron, Cam Rayner, Brandon Starcevich, Jarrod Berry, Oscar McInerney

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Brisbane has stuck with the same leadership team that took it to premiership glory in 2025. Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale will co-captain the Lions for a third season, while Hugh McCluggage and Josh Dunkley remain as the Lions' co-vice-captains. Rounding out the nine-man leadership group is Charlie Cameron, Cam Rayner, Brandon Starcevich, Jarrod Berry and Oscar McInerney.

Captain: Patrick Cripps

Vice-captains: Jacob Weitering, Sam Walsh, Charlie Curnow

In: TBC

Out: TBC

It's more of the same for the Blues in 2025, with two-time Brownlow Medallist Patrick Cripps to lead for a fourth season.

Patrick Cripps poses with the premiership cup during the 2025 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Darcy Moore

Vice-captain: Nick Daicos, Brayden Maynard

Leadership group: Dan McStay, Isaac Quaynor, Darcy Cameron, Jamie Elliott

In: Nick Daicos, Dan McStay, Darcy Cameron, Jamie Elliott

Out: Jeremy Howe

There's been a few changes to Collingwood's leadership line-up, with Nick Daicos, Dan McStay, Darcy Cameron and Jamie Elliott added to the expanded leadership group for 2025. Dual All-Australian Darcy Moore will captain the Magpies for a third season, with Brayden Maynard and Daicos elected as vice-captains. Isaac Quaynor rounds out the Magpies' seven-man group. After seven consecutive years in the leadership group, veteran defender Jeremy Howe opted to step aside from an official leadership position this season.

Captain: Zach Merrett

Vice-captain: Andrew McGrath

Leadership group: Mason Redman, Kyle Langford, Nic Martin

In: Mason Redman, Kyle Langford, Nic Martin

Out: Nil

It's settled at the top for the Bombers, with Zach Merrett and Andrew McGrath in their respective roles for a third consecutive year. Essendon has decided to build out its leadership group with Mason Redman and Kyle Langford officially in those roles, while Nic Martin, 23, is also included entering his fourth season at AFL level.

Zach Merrett and Andrew McGrath celebrate Essendon's win over Collingwood in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Captain: Alex Pearce

Vice-captain: Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong

Leadership group: Jaeger O'Meara, Sam Switkowski, Hayden Young, Josh Treacy

In: Josh Treacy

Out: Nil

There's been minimal change for Fremantle's leadership group, with Josh Treacy the only new inclusion. Alex Pearce remains as captain for a third successive year, while Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong will share the vice-captaincy role for another season. Treacy is included for the first time, while Jaeger O'Meara, Sam Switkowski and Hayden Young round out the seven-man leadership group.

Captain: Patrick Dangerfield

Vice-captain: Tom Stewart

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Geelong has stuck to the same two-man leadership group that has served them well in recent seasons, with Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Stewart to again lead the club in 2025 as captain and vice-captain, respectively. It will be Dangerfield's third successive season as captain after taking over from Joel Selwood following the 2022 premiership.

Tom Stewart and Patrick Dangerfield during the 2024 Brownlow Medal count at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Noah Anderson

Vice-captain: Touk Miller, Sam Collins

Leadership group: Ben King, Wil Powell, Matt Rowell

In: Ben King, Wil Powell, Matt Rowell

Out: Jarrod Witts

The Suns are ushering in a new era, with Noah Anderson replacing Touk Miller and Jarrod Witts as sole captain this year. Entering his sixth season, Anderson becomes the seventh player to lead the club, and the youngest to do so, edging Steven May by a few months. Miller and Sam Collins will serve as vice-captains while Ben King, Wil Powell and Matt Rowell have joined the six-man leadership group.

Captain: Toby Greene

Vice-captain: Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly

Leadership group: Tom Green, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun, Brent Daniels, Jack Buckley

In: Brent Daniels, Jack Buckley

Out: Harry Perryman

Inspirational forward Toby Greene takes the reins as sole captain for a third successive season, with veterans Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly remaining as vice-captains. Young guns Tom Green, Sam Taylor and Connor Idun remain in the leadership group for a third straight year, while Brent Daniels - fresh off a career-best season - and Jack Buckley join the group for the first time.

Captain: James Sicily

Vice-captain: TBC

Leadership group: TBC

In: TBC

Out: TBC

While Hawthorn is yet to confirm it's full leadership group for 2025, James Sicily will take the reins for a third season at the Hawks.

James Sicily poses during the 2025 AFL Captain's Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Captain: Max Gawn

Vice-captain: Jack Viney

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Max Gawn and Jack Viney will be the Demons' sole leaders again in 2025, marking the sixth consecutive year the pair have been at the helm. For Viney, this year marks a decade as a formal leader of the club.

Max Gawn, Simon Goodwin and Jack Viney during Melbourne's 2025 team photo day at AAMI Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Jy Simpkin

Vice-captain: Nick Larkey, Harry Sheezel

In: Nil

Out: Luke McDonald, Aidan Corr, Bailey Scott

The Kangaroos have opted for a more streamlined leadership set-up for 2025, with the three-man leadership group down from six members in 2024. Jy Simpkin will be the standalone captain of the club this season, taking on the role solo for the first time since being appointed the club's co-captain alongside Luke McDonald ahead of the 2023 season. McDonald made the decision to step aside prior to this year's leadership vote. Spearhead Nick Larkey and young gun Harry Sheezel have been appointed co-vice captains.

Jy Simpkin will be our captain this season, supported by joint vice-captains Nick Larkey and Harry Sheezel ✊



Captain: Connor Rozee

Vice-captain: Zak Butters

Leadership group: Sam Powell-Pepper, Willem Drew

In: Nil

Out: Dan Houston

There's been very little change to Port's leadership group, with Connor Rozee to captain the side for a second consecutive year. Rozee will again be supported by vice-captain Zak Butters, with Sam Powell-Pepper and Willem Drew rounding out the four-man leadership group.

Connor Rozee, Ken Hinkley and Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at Alberton Oval on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Toby Nankervis

Leadership group: Nathan Broad, Tim Taranto, Tom Lynch, Jayden Short

In: Nathan Broad, Tim Taranto

Out: Liam Baker

Toby Nankervis will lead Richmond for a fourth consecutive season, and the second as the Tigers' standalone skipper. Nankervis will be joined in the club's 2025 leadership group by Nathan Broad, Tom Lynch, Jayden Short and Tim Taranto, who joins Richmond's leadership group for the first time. While not in the Tigers' official leadership group, Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin will take on mentoring roles within the playing group.

Captain: Jack Steele

Vice-captain: Callum Wilkie

Leadership group: Jack Sinclair, Mason Wood, Dan Butler

In: Mason Wood, Dan Butler

Out: Seb Ross, Rowan Marshall

Jack Steele will take the reins for a fifth consecutive season at St Kilda - and his fourth as standalone captain - as part of a five-man leadership group for 2025. Callum Wilkie will be the Saints' vice-captain. Dual All-Australian Jack Sinclair remains in the group, while Dan Butler and Mason Wood step into official leadership roles for the first time.

Captain: Callum Mills

In: TBC

Out: TBC

Callum Mills will again lead the Swans after being elevated to the position of sole captain ahead of last season. If Mills is absent due to injury, the captain will be decided during that week and be communicated on game day.

Callum Mills poses for a photo during a Sydney photo session on January 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Captain: Liam Duggan and Oscar Allen

Vice-captain: Jeremy McGovern

Leadership group: Jake Waterman, Liam Baker, Jack Graham

In: Jeremy McGovern, Jake Waterman, Liam Baker, Jack Graham

Out: Tom Barrass

Liam Duggan and Oscar Allen have been backed in for a second consecutive season as co-captains of West Coast. Jeremy McGovern returns to the leadership fold after one season out, named the Eagles' vice-captain for 2025. There's three first-time members in this year's leadership group, with young spearhead Jake Waterman given the nod, while experienced recruits Liam Baker and Jack Graham round out the six-man group.

Captain: Marcus Bontempelli

Vice-captains: Tom Liberatore, Aaron Naughton (deputy)

Leadership group: Bailey Dale, Cody Weightman, Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones, Ed Richards

In: Bailey Dale, Cody Weightman

Out: Caleb Daniel

Superstar midfielder Marcus Bontempelli will lead the Dogs for a sixth consecutive season and will again be supported by vice-captain Tom Liberatore and deputy vice-captain Aaron Naughton. There are two fresh faces in the leadership group for 2025, with rebounding defender Bailey Dale and small forward Cody Weightman added to the mix alongside Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones and Ed Richards. Caleb Daniel is the only omission from last year's group after his departure to North Melbourne.