The cancellation of two Opening Round matches will give a number of players a chance to return from injury in time for round one

Brandon Starcevich is seen during a Brisbane training session on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL's decision to postpone both Opening Round clashes scheduled for Queensland has hurt the League's start to the season, but the storm clouds have a silver lining for some of the clubs involved.

Thursday night's planned preliminary final rematch at the Gabba between Brisbane and Geelong will not go ahead due to the anticipated arrival of Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

The expected high impact of the severe weather event, including up to 700mm of rain and winds of up to 130km/h, has also seen Saturday's scheduled clash between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium put on hold.

While the unprecedented postponements will have fans disappointed and clubs' plans thrown into disarray, it will give a number of players a chance to return from injury in time for their respective season openers.

Lions premiership defender Brandon Starcevich had been ruled out of facing the Cats after sustaining a concussion in Brisbane's AAMI Community Series clash against Adelaide last week. But he will have exited the mandated 12-day protocols in time to face Sydney for a massive Grand Final re-match in round one, provided he is clear to play, meaning he won't miss any football to start the new season.

While Chris Scott was confident star recruit Bailey Smith (knee) would have been ready to go at the Gabba, there is now no doubt the former Bulldog will be lining up for his first official match in the blue and white hoops in front of a home crowd the following week against Fremantle.

Another coach who can breathe a little easier is Gold Coast's Damien Hardwick, who had three important players in doubt for the Bombers clash who are now all a strong chance to travel to Perth to play West Coast in round one.

Mac Andrew (chest), Charlie Ballard (ankle) and Lachie Weller (hamstring) were all listed as a test for Opening Round, but with an extra eight days up their sleeves, are likely starters against the Eagles.