Sliding Doors is back for 2025 .. and Damo's got a full head of steam after a long, hot summer

Luke Beveridge during the Western Bulldogs' loss to Hawthorn in the 2024 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is back for 2025.

With the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season kicking off this weekend, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL - after another big off-season.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

IF ...

the Crows team to play St Kilda in round one on Sunday week has recruits Isaac Cumming, James Peatling and Alex Neal-Bullen in its mix ...

THEN ...

that, on paper at least, should improve operations. But it will be the No.4 pick from last year’s draft, Sid Draper, who will give supporters most excitement and hope

IF ..

Keidean Coleman is at least a month away from returning from a knee reco ...

THEN ...

at least he’s into the final countdown stages. Just think about what this extraordinarily skilled playmaker will add to this premiership-reigning outfit.

IF ...

David Parkin, as of Thursday night, was rightly afforded legend status of the Carlton Football Club, having already been given that honour at Hawthorn ...

THEN ...

the next legend honour he should receive is in the Australian Football Hall of Fame. Inducted as a general member in 2002. Deserves elevation there, too.

IF ...

Collingwood’s opponent on Sunday has been smashed with injury and unavailability ...

THEN ...

the Pies too will be missing gun talent. Jordan De Goey’s knee is not right, Tom Mitchell’s foot remains highly problematic. And the player I have as a lock for recruit of the year honours, Dan Houston, has one more match of a heavy 2024 season suspension to serve before he is unleashed into the mix.

IF ...

the Bombers can fix Darcy Parish’s back ...

THEN ...

I’d love to see him return to his 2021 All-Australian form. It’s a big if, but still only 27, and could re-emerge as a competition gun.

IF ...

I’ve regularly been sceptical, and then critical, of the Dockers ...

THEN ...

here we go. Got them in the 2025 Grand Final, against Geelong, in my season predictions. And Treacy for the Coleman.

Learn More 00:36

IF ...

the Cats were to have played as scheduled on Thursday night ...

THEN ...

I doubt Bailey Smith would’ve been selected, due to a few soreness issues. Hopefully he is good to go on Saturday week.

IF ...

anyone at the Suns has got anything on their mind other than Cyclone Alfred ...

THEN ...

I’d be surprised. This is such a worrying time that football, for some time yet, will probably and understandably be nothing but an afterthought.

IF ...

you haven’t heard the one about the footballer who broke a thumb in the door of a toilet on a team bus ...

THEN ...

it’s a doozy. Up there with the one about the frisbee, and that other one about the dog. But, unfortunately, this one is true. Poor Jesse Hogan. A massive loss for the Giants, with fellow forwards Stringer and Riccardi already ruled out of Sunday’s match against Collingwood.

IF ...

you don’t support this club ...

THEN ...

it has always been hard to “like” for a number of reasons, regular premiership success being a main obstacle. But every club should seek to embrace elements of this one’s self-belief, its arrogance, its complete lack of care for what the outside world thinks of it. The attitude is stunningly compelling and powerfully effective.

IF ...

I’m liking some of the “new” Melbourne approach, where a lot of love and respect for each other, as well acknowledgments of past wrongdoings, is being aired publicly, seemingly daily ...

THEN ...

part of it also seems a tad fake and even forced. Seems to be a lot of recreation of history, too. Oh well, it’s been a well-coordinated media strategy. Let’s see if it results in wins, because that’s the only thing that matters now.

IF ...

you’ve played just two seasons, won and placed third in best-and-fairest counts, been included in an All-Australian squad, and won’t turn 21 until the season is finished ...

THEN ...

one has to wonder what Harry Sheezel is going to achieve by the time he is finished in the AFL. There may be, rightfully, more public focus and acclaim placed on a young gun at Collingwood, but this kid is the next best kid.

IF ...

I’ve had a month to ponder the effects of the official Hinkley-Carr arrangement ...

THEN ...

I’m now convinced that Kenny’s actions this year will be engrossing. He’s always been all-in. Expecting him to double down on that approach this year.

IF ...

Carlton at the MCG in round one is followed by the Power at Adelaide Oval in round two ...

THEN ...

ouch. This is going to be a very long season for the Tigers.

IF ...

have long held a policy to never make definitive judgments out of practice matches, and even early home-and-away season games for that matter ...

THEN ...

I nearly wavered after the Saints’ debacle against Port at Moorabbin last weekend. What. A. Mess. That. Was.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 01: Marcus Windhager (right) and Tobie Travaglia of the Saints look dejected after a loss during the 2025 AFL AAMI Community Series match between the St Kilda Saints and the Port Adelaide Power at RSEA Park on March 1, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos)

IF ...

Errol, Callum and Logan were already unavailable for Friday’s match ...

THEN ...

the fact that Tom and Brodie passed fitness tests was a much-needed outcome. A massive game for this club, given the manner of the loss in the last game of last year.

IF ...

a potential future with the Brisbane Lions has been the public focus on Eagles captain Oscar Allen in the off-season ...

THEN ...

hopefully attention can be drawn to his high-end football prowess in the 2025 home-and-away season. Been banged-up way too often.

IF ...

you revisit Luke Beveridge’s successes in 10 years as Bulldogs coach ...

THEN ...

the high moments have always come when he has been able to present his team as the underdog. With severe injury issues hitting the Dogs in the off-season, he doesn’t even need to fabricate that status as he enters the 2025 home-and-away season.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

you’re an advocate for a wildcard weekend, and I most certainly am not ...

THEN ...

you’d be happy, because we’ve got one this year. Can’t believe the AFL has somehow decided to wait until round 24 to play the postponed Opening Round Suns-Dons match. Yes, a devastating weather event has caused the issue, and rescheduling the game is logistically complex. But to me it makes no sense to wait that long, and even less sense to have those clubs play twice in round 24. Given this decision, the post home-and-away season bye must surely be dead from 2025 onwards. Forget the “drama” this scheduling may create, as it may also be a dead rubber match. It’s a fake way of introducing a wildcard round, and it also clashes with the ideology of giving every top eight team a week off before playing finals.