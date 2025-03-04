Jesse Hogan in action during Greater Western Sydney's match sim session on January 27, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

COLEMAN Medal winner Jesse Hogan has been ruled out of Sunday's Opening Round clash against Collingwood, having broken his thumb in a bizarre off-field incident during the week.

Hogan jammed his thumb in a door in the days leading up to the clash and has subsequently been ruled out for the next fortnight, with the club to keep tabs on the star goalkicker's pain threshold before his return.

The Giants attack will also be without new recruit Jake Stringer for the start of the season, after the former Western Bulldogs and Essendon forward suffered a hamstring setback this week to further deplete coach Adam Kingsley's options.

Star midfielder Tom Green (calf), winger Ryan Angwin (ankle) and small forward youngster Phoenix Gothard (ankle) are also set to be sidelined, while Jake Riccardi, Toby McMullin, Harvey Thomas, Joe Fonti and Josh Fahey are suspended.

Hogan was set to enter the season among the Giants' most important players, having claimed his first ever Coleman Medal last year after a career-best campaign where he kicked 77 goals from 25 matches.

He was due to spearhead a Giants attack alongside new recruit Stringer, though both are now set to be absent for at least the side's opening matches against both Collingwood and Melbourne.