Brisbane has most of its premiership players available for Opening Round, but the emergence of a teenage forward is giving Chris Fagan a selection headache

Ty Gallop kicks a goal during Brisbane's match simulation against Gold Coast on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST AS Brisbane’s team begins to take shape ahead of Opening Round against Geelong, a teenage forward has suddenly emerged as a genuine chance to debut.

With 21 of their 23 premiership players likely available to face the Cats on March 6, plus some injured personnel that missed the 2024 decider in the frame, the Lions are well stocked for options.

But it’s 19-year-old Academy graduate Ty Gallop that has turned heads late in the pre-season.

Ty Gallop celebrates a goal during Brisbane's match simulation against Collingwood on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After booting four goals in an intraclub match opposed to the club’s strongest defensive unit a fortnight ago, Gallop came out and kicked another three in match simulation hitouts against Collingwood and Gold Coast last week.

It was enough to have one member of the football department beaming on the mention of Gallop’s name post-match and another glowing in praise without even being asked about him.

The door is ajar in Brisbane’s forward line following the retirement of Joe Daniher in the aftermath of last season’s flag.

Coach Chris Fagan has numerous options at his disposal to replace ‘Big Joe’, although youngster Henry Smith is still working his way back from shoulder surgery and Grand Final hero Darcy Fort (hamstring) is racing the clock to be available.

Brodie Grundy and Darcy Fort compete for the ball during the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane recruited inaugural Gold Coast spearhead Sam Day during the off-season, and the veteran has impressed in his first summer away from Carrara.

Day has a mature body, proven form at the top level and an ability to spend back-up minutes in the ruck, while Gallop is raw and rugged, is able to mark and compete at ground level equally well and is an aggressive tackler.

Fagan could also opt to play just Eric Hipwood and Logan Morris alongside his bevvy of medium and small forwards.

Gallop has given the match committee plenty to think about.

The Sunshine Coast product was a late bloomer, excelling for Maroochydore in the QAFL last season.

Ty Gallop is tackled by Tobie Travaglia during an U17 Futures match on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He kicked 30 goals in nine senior appearances, including a bag of eight against eventual premier Morningside in the final round of the season.

Gallop was then promoted to Brisbane’s VFL team, making his debut in a preliminary final loss to Werribee, where he impressed in wet and windy conditions.

Geelong bidded on the 194cm key forward at the AFL Draft, but Brisbane swiftly matched to snare him at pick No.42.

He started the pre-season down the pecking order, but like Morris 12 months ago, through good form and good timing, has vaulted into selection consideration.

Throw in outside options Brandon Ryan and Darcy Gardiner – who is almost completely back from his ruptured ACL – and what started as a slim field to choose from, has rapidly grown into a nice headache for Fagan and his staff.