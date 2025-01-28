The Tigers have provided an injury update, with No.7 pick Josh Smillie hurting his hamstring

Josh Smillie poses after the Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ONE OF Richmond's top draftees may have a delayed start to the season after coming from the track in last week's match simulation, while Josh Gibcus has been ruled out of at least the early rounds.

Tall midfielder Josh Smillie, selected with pick No.7 last year, suffered a minor hamstring injury in the Tiger v Tiger hitout at Punt Road Oval.

"Josh has come to the club and had a sporadic load over the last little while, which is typical of most first years," Richmond's new high performance manager Ben Serpell said.

"Because of that (and his minor hamstring issue) we have decided to take a conservative approach with him and give him some consistent training.

"We still expect him to be around the mark for the early parts of the season, hopefully by trial (game) time."

Promising key back Gibcus has been ruled out of the early rounds of the season, having torn his ACL in mid-March last year.

Josh Gibcus is seen during a Richmond training session on August 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Small forward Judson Clarke is the frontrunner in the "ACL group" – which also includes Mykelti Lefau and Tylar Young (who suffered their injuries in late May last year) – and is likely to return in April.

Gibcus broke up his rehab last year with a specialist coaching role alongside the club's AFLW side.

"Josh in 2023 underwent surgery to repair his hamstring after a significant strain, which was backed up by his ACL injury last year," Serpell said.

"So, he has had two traumatic injuries season on season, which is why what we decided to do is take a conservative approach with him.

Josh Gibcus leaves the field on a stretcher during the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on March 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Josh is a long-term prospect and as we have said all along, we want to look after him. I think all Richmond fans would agree that once he is back, we want him to stay in the team instead of being in rehab again.

"He went a bit slower through the early stages of his rehab than we would have liked, but we cannot do anything about that because everyone's body responds in different ways.

"So, he is still a long-term injury prospect, but is tracking quite well otherwise."

Friday in frames 🤌 pic.twitter.com/METCADSsKv — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) January 24, 2025

Smillie wasn't the only draftee to have been pulled from the scrimmage, with lively small forward Jasper Alger hyperextending his knee, but Serpell said scans were "positive".

He is expected to be back in full training by next week at the latest.

Tom Lynch's two goals were a highlight of Friday's match simulation, while Tim Taranto booted three from the midfield, and draftee Luke Trainor lined up in defence.

No.1 pick Sam Lalor showed moments of brilliance, lining up alongside usual winger Jack Ross as inside midfielders.