Brodie Grundy, Jack Silvagni, Daniel Rioli. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY is hopeful ruck Brodie Grundy will be fit for its season opener despite missing Friday's AAMI Community Series game against Gold Coast on Friday due to a knee injury, while Carlton will welcome back a famous Blues name for its game against Greater Western Sydney.

Scans have cleared Grundy of any serious damage after he copped a knock to the knee this week, with the club saying he'll be a test to face Hawthorn in Opening Round on Friday week.

Grundy is amongst a host of key outs for the Swans for the game against the Suns, with Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Dane Rampe and Lewis Melican all being rested and Tom Papley (ankle) missing again.

Callum Mills, Logan McDonald and Harry Cunningham are also still sidelined, but veteran Jake Lloyd will return.

The Suns will welcome Daniel Rioli for his first game for his new club, while Charlie Ballard is also back after missing last week's hit-out. Touk Miller (knee), Sam Flanders (back) and youngster Leo Lombard (shoulder) are also missing.

Jake Stringer (illness) will again miss out for the Giants in their game against the Blues in Canberra, but GWS will welcome back key duo Stephen Coniglio and Sam Taylor.

They will play a Blues side boosted by the return of Jack Silvagni for his first game in 18 months, although Sam Walsh (hamstring), Charlie Curnow (knee), Marc Pittonet (calf) and Corey Durdin (ankle) are all missing.

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Manuka Oval, 5.20pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: H.Himmelberg 27 S.Taylor 15 C.Idun 39

HB: L.Whitfield 6 J.Buckley 44 L.Ash 7

C: J.Kelly 22 F.Callaghan 17 C.Ward 8

HF: X.O'Halloran 33 A.Cadman 5 D.Jones 2

F: B.Daniels 16 J.Hogan 23 T.Greene - C 4

Foll: K.Briggs 32 S.Coniglio 3 T.Bedford 14

I/C: M.Gruzewski 35 O.Hannaford 13 H.Rowston 24 L.Keeffe 25 C.Stone 18 C.Angove 29 J.Wehr 10 J.Leake 30

Emerg: L.Aleer 21 N.Madden 41 H.Oliver 19 N.Wardius 42

Notable absentees: Jake Stringer, Callum Brown, Tom Green, Ryan Angwin

CARLTON

B: A.Saad 42 J.Weitering 23 L.Cowan 2

HB: N.Haynes 26 M.McGovern 11 O.Hollands 4

C: B.Acres 13 P.Cripps - C 9 L.Camporeale 21

HF: L.Fogarty 8 B.Kemp 17 Z.Williams 6

F: F.Evans 44 H.McKay 10 J.Motlop 3

Foll: T.De Koning 12 A.Cerra 5 G.Hewett 29

I/C: O.Fantasia 14 M.Cottrell 46 J.Silvagni 1 C.Lord 36 L.Young 33 M.Carroll 32 S.Docherty 15 E.Hollands 20

Emerg: J.Binns 25 B.Wilson 35 A.Moir 43 H.Lemmey 31

Notable absentees: Sam Walsh, Charlie Curnow, Marc Pittonet, Corey Durdin, Jagga Smith, Alex Cincotta, Nic Newman

Gold Coast v Sydney, People First Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

B: B.Uwland 32 M.Andrew 1 S.Collins 25

HB: D.Rioli 17 W.Powell 27 J.Noble 2

C: S.Clohesy 33 M.Rowell 18 C.Budarick 35

HF: B.Ainsworth 9 J.Rogers 29 L.Weller 14

F: B.King 34 B.Long 22 D.Swallow 24

Foll: J.Witts 28 B.Humphrey 19 N.Anderson - C 15

I/C: C.Ballard 10 E.Himmelberg 12 T.Berry 16 E.Read 20 W.Graham 26 L.Gulbin 39 J.Jeffrey 40 B.Jepson 44

Emerg: A.Sexton 6 N.Holman 7 B.Fiorini 8 N.Moyle 21

Notable absentees: Touk Miller, Leo Lombard, Sam Flanders

SYDNEY

B: A.Francis 10 N.Blakey 22 S.Wicks 15

HB: M.Roberts 34 B.Paton 25 O.Florent 13

C: E.Gulden 21 J.Rowbottom - C 8 J.Lloyd 44

HF: Co.Warner 37 W.Hayward 9 T.Adams 3

F: B.Campbell 16 T.McCartin 30 J.Amartey 36

Foll: P.Ladhams 19 J.McInerney 27 J.Jordon 17

I/C: J.Hamling 29 R.Bice 26 A.Sheldrick 12 C.Mitchell 35 W.Green 45 T.Hanily R.Andrew 20 I.Kirk 31

Emerg: J.Buller 39 H.McLean 2 R.Fox B.Leidler 32

Notable absentees: Callum Mills, Logan McDonald, Brodie Grundy, Tom Papley, Harry Cunningham, Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Dane Rampe, Lewis Melican