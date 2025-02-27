Clubs are bracing for up to 40 per cent of the 2025 draft pool to have ties to clubs through fathers and academies

Kalani White chats to Jake Lever during a Melbourne training session. Picture: Melbourne FC

THE AFL's decision on draft talent Ollie Greeves' Next Generation Academy (NGA) status comes as clubs anticipate one of the most compromised draft pools in an explosion of Academy players.

AFL.com.au revealed on Wednesday Hawthorn had lodged an application to have Eastern Ranges midfielder Greeves, a prospect in this year's draft, eligible for their NGA under his Indigenous background.

The Hawks have been working through the application over the past 12 months as the AFL determines its NGA ruling. Granting access would mean the Hawks could match a bid on the big-bodied midfielder at any point of the draft, with Greeves potentially a top 20 prospect heading into the season.

It comes on the eve of a 2025 draft crop that has possibly more than 40 per cent of the national draft pool having ties to clubs ahead of the year beginning.

Oliver Greeves celebrates a goal during the AFL National Development Championships U16 match between Victoria Country and Victoria Metro at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It is among the reasons why clubs last year were willing to trade their future first-round draft picks out of the 2025 pool into the 2024 trade period or to use future picks on players, knowing this year's group was heavy on players tied to clubs.

The AFL has also known this year was coming, with the League's enhanced Draft Value Index to be introduced making it more difficult for clubs to take multiple Academy players under the updated points system.

Gold Coast's Academy will again produce for the Suns, with No.1 pick contender Zeke Uwland, while the speed of Dylan Patterson and toughness of Koby Coulson has also caught the eye. Jai Murray, Cooper Collins and Max Hudson are other Academy prospects who have had recruiters watching their progress.

The Suns have access to Kalani White under Academy rules as well, with the son of former Demons star Jeff White to decide later this year whether he nominates as a father-son to the Demons or with the Suns.

Zeke Uwland in action for Queensland in the 2024 Futures U17 boys competition. Picture: AFL Photos

It is otherwise a relatively small father-son pool, with Collingwood having first call on Tom McGuane, the son of former Pie Mick, while Richmond has access to Louis Kellaway, son of former Tiger Duncan. Kobe Williams, the son of former Hawks and Essendon forward Mark will be out to impress, too, with Kobe having ties with the Hawks and also the Western Bulldogs as a NGA player. Charlie Banfield, the son of premiership Eagle Drew, also qualifies this season for West Coast.

Sydney's Academy draft haul looks a very promising group, headlined by Max King, Noah Chamberlain and Lachie Carmichael, while Brisbane Academy midfielder Dan Annable is the Lions' standout prospect, with Isaac Waller also highly rated, while Harrison Bridge and Raphael Geesu put themselves on the radar playing with the Lions' Academy last year.

West Coast starts the year with a promising group of NGA prospects as well, with Wes Walley, Tylah Williams and Kobe Evans all having spent time training with the Eagles.

Ben Rongdit (Geelong), Jack Ison (Carlton), Toby Sinnema (Melbourne) and Hussien El Achkar (Essendon) all did enough as bottom-agers to stake their claims as draftees this season.

The likes of Goy Jiath (Hawthorn, younger brother of Changkuoth and Tew), Tyson Gresham (Carlton, brother of Jade) and Kye Fincher (St Kilda) are other possible NGA prospects to begin the season.