Shai Bolton will undergo scans after suffering a suspected calf injury at training this week

Shai Bolton is pictured at Fremantle training in December 2024. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

STAR Fremantle recruit Shai Bolton will undergo scans for a suspected calf injury after a training mishap this week, placing him in some doubt for the Dockers' opening pre-season match against the Indigenous All-Stars.

Bolton suffered a setback on the track this week and is set to have scans on Saturday as the Dockers ramp up their round one preparations with more match simulation training.

The talented forward was named last month among the second wave of players joining the Indigenous All-Stars squad, which will take on the Dockers at Optus Stadium on February 15.

Fremantle will also face Melbourne at Rushton Park on March 2 as part of the AAMI Community Series before opening its season against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium a fortnight later.

Bolton has impressed in his first pre-season with the Dockers since crossing from Richmond in exchange for picks No.10, 11 and 18, with Freo receiving No.14 back from the Tigers.

Shai Bolton at Fremantle training in January, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

The dual premiership player has played predominantly in attack this summer and showcased his speed and creativity, snapping brilliant goals in match simulation and quickly earning the respect of teammates with his competitive drive.

Fremantle is also managing the returns of veteran pair Michael Walters and Nat Fyfe after each underwent minor knee operations during the Christmas break and in early January respectively.

Michael Walters and Nat Fyfe after the R24 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Ruckman Sean Darcy is pushing to rejoin full training after battling knee issues, using a recent players' break to travel to Qatar and investigate new training and strengthening methods.