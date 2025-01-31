Harley Reid leaves the track early after injuring his lower leg in match sim

Harley Reid runs away from a pack in West Coast's game against Richmond in R5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Harley Reid has been assessed for a lower leg issue after being forced out of an extended match simulation session on Friday.

Reid attempted to return after speaking with trainers on the boundary before coming from the ground again and having his lower left leg assessed.

The young star completed several tests with fitness staff before heading to the rooms and did not return as the players completed three 20-minute periods of match play.

Reid was on a modified training program leading up to Christmas as he managed disrupted scar tissue from an old lower-leg injury. He also spent time on the sidelines after a knock to the head in training.

The 19-year-old was used as a centre-bounce midfielder on Friday before being forced from the ground as the Eagles assembled what appeared close to a best 18 team in match simulation.

Harley Reid during West Coast's team photo day at Mineral Resources Park on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Teammate Elijah Hewett was prominent in the midfield and attended most centre bounces alongside club champion Tim Kelly and co-captain Liam Duggan.

Half-forward Jack Hutchinson was also used in wing and midfield roles for the stronger 'blue' team, with Jack Graham and Jake Waterman among those missing from the session.

Ruckmen Bailey Williams and Matt Flynn, who are battling for the No.1 role at West Coast, were switched halfway through the session after Flynn started in blue.

Lloyd Meek and Matt Flynn during the round 16 match between West Coast and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Former forward Ryan Maric continued his shift into defence and was regularly involved as a rebounder and with kick-in duties, with draftee Bo Allan also playing in the stronger backline.

Small forward Tyler Brockman, defender Reuben Ginbey and fellow backman Brody Hough were others to impress, with draftee Tom Gross showing excellent progress as a midfielder with the yellow team.

More to come