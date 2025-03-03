The Saints have received some good news after forward Mitch Owens hurt his shoulder

Mitch Owens is seen with his arm in a sling during St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against Port Adelaide on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Mitch Owens remains a chance of playing in round one after being cleared of major damage to his shoulder.

Owens, 21, underwent scans after copping a knock during the Saints' AAMI Community Series loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday.

After promising scan results, he has been cleared of major AC joint damage and could still face Adelaide in the Saints' opener on March 16.

"It was a great result to get the all clear from specialists this morning," St Kilda executive general manager of football David Misson said.

"Mitch is already feeling much better, but we'll still have to monitor his progress over the next two weeks as we lead into the start of our season."

Star pair Rowan Marshall (pelvis) and Jack Sinclair (hamstring) are due to return to full training this week.

The Saints have had a horror run with injuries this pre-season.

Cooper Sharman needs surgery on a fractured thumb, while Liam Henry (knee) and Max King (knee) are both under a cloud for round one.

Ross Lyon's side will be without draftee Alix Tauru (back), young gun Mattaes Phillipou (leg) and Dougal Howard (shoulder) for a large part of the season, while Paddy Dow's availability is yet to be determined after he suffered a persistent knee infection over the summer break.