Sydney tables multiple contract options for Chad Warner, including a two-year extension to take him through to free agency

Chad Warner poses for a photo during Sydney's team photo day on January 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CHAD Warner has been presented with a range of contract options by Sydney, including a two-year extension that would match up with his brother's new deal and get him to free agency.

The brilliant Swans midfielder, who is being heavily targeted by West Coast and Fremantle, has told Sydney teammates he will consider a two-year extension to remain at the club.

Sydney has tabled multiple contract options for Warner, who last month told AFL.com.au he was willing to wait and work through his contract call, including a lucrative two-year offer.

The Swans on Monday locked in the superstar's younger brother Corey on a two-year extension through to the end of 2027.

Chad's contract storyline is one of the biggest heading into the season, with the Eagles and Dockers in hot pursuit of Warner, who spoke with both WA clubs last year and has previously weighed a return back to his home state.

While a return back to Western Australia would be expected to land Warner a mega deal in terms of length and pay, a short-term stay at Sydney would see him get through to 2027, when he would reach free agency and with a new Collective Bargaining Agreement set to be in play at the end of that year.

With Tasmania also coming into the competition the following year, the Devils' bids for out of contract players are also expected to inflate the pay market for the best players in the game.

The 23-year-old Warner has tight links at the Eagles, including CEO Don Pyke who was formerly an assistant at the Swans, and the Dockers have also been keen to lure him home over a number of years.

Corey Warner joined the Swans in the 2021 draft, two years after the club picked Chad, and he has played nine games in three seasons. He was due to come out of contract at the end of this year, with the early recommitment to turn the spotlight further on Chad's decision.

Corey and Chad Warner at the SCG in August 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Chad Warner said in February that he was keeping his options open.

"I'm obviously out of contract and just enjoying Sydney at the moment to be honest. I'm very open to everything. It's obviously a big decision that I've got to make this year and I obviously want to make the right decisions, that's why I'm very open-minded and chilled about it," Warner told AFL.com.au.

"It's all up in the air. At the moment I just want to keep my options and my mind as open as it can be, to be honest. The one thing that I do know the most is that I love playing with these boys and love playing in Sydney so I don't want to make the wrong decision either way.

"I'm just playing the year and seeing how it goes."