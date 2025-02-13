Scans show Judd McVee suffered a high-grade right hamstring injury at training, ruling him out of the opening rounds

Judd McVee takes a mark during Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has been dealt a blow with defender Judd McVee ruled out for at least the next six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

McVee suffered a high-grade hamstring injury during the Demons' training session on Wednesday.

Melbourne confirmed on Thursday that McVee would be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, ruling the 21-year-old out of the start of the campaign.

"Judd was having a great pre-season prior to his injury, so it's disappointing for him to have this setback," Melbourne general manager of AFL football performance Alan Richardson said.

"He'll complete a thorough rehab program with the guidance of our medical and high performance teams, and we're confident he'll be back in the early part of the season.

"Judd is a professional who attacks everything he does with a great attitude, and we know he'll apply that same mindset to his rehab."

McVee has been a constant in Melbourne's defence in the past two seasons, playing 48 games.

The Dees play North Melbourne in a match simulation on February 22 before taking on Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series on March 2.

They begin their home and away season against Greater Western Sydney on March 16.