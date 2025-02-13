The League says Tarryn Thomas can play for a standalone VFL, WAFL or SANFL club, but is not eligible for the mid-season draft

FORMER North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas will be eligible to return to football at state league level this year, but not at an AFL-affiliated club.

Twelve months ago, Thomas was banned for 18 games by the AFL after he was found guilty of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman.

He was also banned from playing at any level and subsequently sacked by the Kangaroos.

With his ban now expired, the AFL ruled on Thursday he is now eligible to play in the VFL, SANFL or WAFL this year.

However, he will not be allowed to play for a club that is affiliated to an AFL club. It means, if he was to pursue an opportunity in the VFL, he would only be allowed to play for one of the seven standalone clubs; Port Melbourne, Werribee, Williamstown, Southport, Frankston, Coburg or the Northern Bullants.

He would not be able to play for Adelaide or Port Adelaide in the SANFL, nor West Coast or Peel Thunder (Fremantle's affiliate) in the WAFL.

"The AFL has been kept up to date with Thomas' progress, which has included his completion of a comprehensive education and behavioural change program, and importantly a consistent change in his behaviour over a period of time," the AFL said in a statement.

"To be clear, Thomas is not approved to play in the AFL competition in 2025 or for any club with an AFL affiliation in a state league competition, however as part of his rehabilitation he has been approved to play in football competitions below the AFL."

The 24-year-old will also be ineligible for the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Draft.

The League says no decision has been made about Thomas' eligibility to play in the AFL in 2026.