Jarman Impey says the Indigenous All Stars are delighted to have Jamarra Ugle-Hagan with the squad

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against North Melbourne in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE Indigenous All Stars squad will wrap their arms around Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after the Western Bulldogs forward landed in Perth ahead of Saturday's clash with Fremantle.

Ugle-Hagan is almost certain to miss the early part of the AFL season after being given permission to be on a flexible training plan at the Bulldogs while he deals with personal issues.

His disrupted pre-season, which includes missing the club's recent camp in Noosa, means Ugle-Hagan isn't available to play in the Indigenous All Stars encounter with Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

But the 22-year-old has been handed a non-playing role for the exhibition match, and flew into Perth on Thursday to be part of the lead-up.

"We're very pumped to see Jamarra here," Hawthorn defender Jarman Impey told reporters on Thursday.

"All the boys will definitely embrace him. We're excited to spend the weekend with him."

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Western Bulldogs training on April 24, 2024. Picture: Western Bulldogs

Ugle-Hagan would have added much-needed height to the Indigenous All Stars had he played.

"From the game's perspective, we would have loved to have Jamarra as part of the game," All Stars coach Xavier Clarke said.

"He's a super talent and one of the most exciting young forwards in the game.

"And we've got so many smalls playing in the team, he would have been great to have involved in the game.

"But we understand where he's at with his management."

Jarman Impey poses during Hawthorn's 2025 team photo day at Waverley Park. Picture: AFL Photos

The last time the Indigenous All Stars played, a sellout crowd of 10,000 watched them lose to West Coast by eight points at Leederville Oval.

A crowd in excess of 30,000 is expected for Saturday's match at the 60,000-seat Optus Stadium, and Impey can't wait to get out there.

"The boys are very excited," said Impey, part of the leadership team under captain Michael Walters.

INDIGENOUS ALL-STARS Get your tickets NOW

"We had a few zooms throughout the week, and you should have heard everyone jumping over the top of everyone trying to get out a sentence.

"It (the Indigenous game) has been well missed.

"Hopefully we can have it every second or third year or whatever it may be."