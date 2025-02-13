The squads for Saturday's game between the Indigenous All Stars and Fremantle have been announced

Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE veteran Nat Fyfe will miss Saturday's match against the Toyota Indigenous All Stars, while the Dockers have confirmed the absence of key midfielder Hayden Young due to a hamstring issue.

The Dockers have confirmed their final squad for the first Indigenous All Stars game in a decade, with both sides to field 30 players – including 12 on the bench – for the exhibition hitout at Optus Stadium.

INDIGENOUS ALL-STARS Get your tickets NOW

Fyfe has been on light duties since undergoing a minor knee operation in January, with the club hopeful he will be available for the start of the season next month.

Young was ruled out of the match last week due to a minor hamstring injury.

The Dockers will also be without ruck Sean Darcy, who is set to miss the start of the season due to a minor ankle operation last week.

Learn More 08:04

Dockers pair Michael Walters and Shai Bolton are both part of the Indigenous All Stars squad, although Bolton is under an injury cloud due to a calf issue.

Fremantle skipper Alex Pearce, who was also named in the Indigenous All Stars side, was ruled out on Monday due to an ankle injury.

Dockers recruit Quinton Narkle has not been named in either the Fremantle or Indigenous All Stars squad, although he's been in camp with the All Stars this week.

Both teams will confirm their final 30-player squads an hour before the first bounce on Saturday.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Indigenous All Stars v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 4.30pm AWST

INDIGENOUS ALL STARS

Callum Ah Chee (Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru), Karl Amon (Noonuccal), Shai Bolton (Minang and Wilman), Jase Burgoyne (Kokatha, Larrakia, Warai), Charlie Cameron (Waanyi and Lardil), Jeremy Finlayson (Yorta Yorta), Jade Gresham (Yorta Yorta), Joel Hamling (Yorta Yorta), Bobby Hill (Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar), Brad Hill (Wilmen, Noongar), Jason Horne-Francis (Wardaman), Lawson Humphries (Nyul Nyul, Oomiday, Worrora), Jarman Impey (Yorta Yorta), Joel Jeffrey (Kukatj, Wulwulam), Ash Johnson (Jaru, Kija), Tim Kelly (Noongar, Wongi, Yamatji), Coen Livingstone (Balardong, Noongar), Ben Long (Anmatjerre), Steven May (Larrakia), Jesse Motlop (Larrakia), Kysaiah Pickett (Yamatji, Noongar), Izak Rankine (Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri), Willie Rioli (Tiwi), Maurice Rioli (Tiwi), Liam Ryan (Yamatji), Jy Simpkin (Yorta Yorta), Tyson Stengle (Wirangu), Michael Walters (Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (Kokatha, Narangga), Zac Williams (Wiradjuri)

FREMANTLE

1. Sam Sturt, 2. Jaeger O'Meara, 3. Caleb Serong, 5. Heath Chapman, 6. Jordan Clark, 8. Andrew Brayshaw, 9. Luke Jackson, 11. James Aish, 12. Hugh Davies, 13. Luke Ryan, 14. Jeremy Sharp, 16. Murphy Reid, 17. Will Brodie, 18. Liam Reidy, 20. Patrick Voss, 23. Karl Worner, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 29. Cooper Simpson, 30. Nathan O'Driscoll, 31. Brandon Walker, 32. Michael Frederick, 34. Corey Wagner, 35. Josh Treacy, 36. Brennan Cox, 37. Joshua Draper, 39. Sam Switkowski, 41. Bailey Banfield, 42. Aiden Riddle, 44. Matthew Johnson

Notable absentees: Sean Darcy, Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters*, Shai Bolton*, Quinton Narkle, Oscar McDonald, Alex Pearce, Hayden Young, Jaren Carr

*playing in Indigenous All Stars side