Mac Andrew has detailed a crucial mindset shift at Gold Coast as the Suns prepare for season two under triple-premiership coach Damien Hardwick

Mac Andrew poses during a media opportunity after re-signing with the Gold Coast Suns on September 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S COMING naturally now for Gold Coast and Mac Andrew, who is happy to say they're no longer "relying" on triple-premiership coach Damien Hardwick to tell them how to play.

The Suns were 11-12 and two wins from a maiden finals campaign in Hardwick's first season at Carrara last year.

INDIGENOUS ALL-STARS Get your tickets NOW

Precocious talent Andrew is predictably confident the club can finally break its 14-year curse.

"It's a lot different this year; we've got a lot more freedom," the 21-year-old said on Thursday.

"Twelve months ago we were learning the gameplan, now we all understand it and it's about fine-tuning it.

"We're getting more ownership to correct it ourselves on the field, rather than it being stop-start.

"It's a lot smoother; last year it was just, 'Do whatever Dimma (Hardwick) says' and play that way.

"Whereas if something goes wrong now, we know how to fix it. We're not relying on him, we're relying on the 18 out there."

Damien Hardwick chats to Ben King and Sam Collins during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on February 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Andrew extended his contract at the Suns in the off-season until 2030, with triggers in the lucrative deal to possibly add another four years to his tenure.

Initially used in defence, he had joy as a forward under Hardwick last year and was used as a swingman in Thursday's match simulation.

"I'm not too sure now, that I've played forward today," Andrew laughed of the extra legwork demanded by multiple positions.

"I love playing down back and forward and feel comfortable wherever I play.

"I'll do whatever Dimma says to do and help the team out."

Richmond recruit Daniel Rioli also featured on Thursday as he continues his comeback from a knee injury sustained late last year.

Midfielder Touk Miller (knee) is on modified duties but is expected to play in the Suns' pre-season match with Sydney on February 28.