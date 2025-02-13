Although it's only an exhibition game, Jarman Impey says the will to win among the Indigenous All Stars squad is still burning strong

Jarman Impey poses during Hawthorn's 2025 team photo day at Waverley Park. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S BACK, and not a moment too soon for Indigenous All Stars leader Jarman Impey.

The All Stars' return, a decade since the side's last match, was first seeded back in December, 2022, at the AFLPA Indigenous and Multicultural Player Summit.

Fast forward a little over two years, and the Indigenous All Stars are set to return in an exhibition match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

For Impey, who played in the last Indigenous All Stars match back in 2015, the speed with which the suggestion became reality was a little surprising.

"Did we think it was going to happen so quick? Probably not, is the short answer," Impey said upon arrival at Perth airport for Saturday's match.

"But I know for a fact that behind the scenes, there's a lot of players that have really wanted this game to happen, and it was just a matter of time, of when but also where … But I really think it wasn't just the players, I think it was board members who wanted to see this game, and community, and the AFL themselves, and staff.

"So, there were a lot of people that put their hand up."

As well as playing in the last Indigenous All Stars match, Impey was part of the Boomerangs squad in 2012 in which he recalls hitting up champion players Lance Franklin and Cyril Rioli.

"I was very nervous kicking to a Cyril Rioli and a Buddy Franklin," Impey said.

"I'm quite nervous (this year) to miss the target of Bradley Hill because I might get screamed at. No, but there's so many players out there that I can't wait to deliver the ball to and even put on a block for them so they can run down the wing and have a couple of bounces."

Michael Walters, Liam Ryan and Jordan Clark at the launch of the 2025 Indigenous All Stars game. Picture: AFL Photos

Being named as part of the leadership group is an honour for Impey, who was led by fellow former-Port Adelaide and Hawthorn star Shaun Burgoyne back in the 2015 edition, but his bigger role is to ensure the All Stars side defends well against Fremantle on Saturday.

"Well, I am a defender, so I might have to tell the boys 'Come back, come back, don't go off and run forward and try to kick a goal'," Impey laughed.

"If you do kick a goal, there's a bit of a song behind it as well, so I think the boys are going to be very excited getting up the field and trying to score, but I'll be the one to tell them to come back and defend first and play there."

West Coast player and Indigenous All-Stars squad member Liam Ryan, and Fremantle's Caleb Serong during the Indigenous All-Stars guernsey and Sherrin unveiling at Mardalup Park on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And although it is technically an exhibition game, the will to win is absolutely still burning in all the selected players.

"We are competitors. At the end of the day, we're quite competitive so I think once a goal has been kicked, or a hard tackle has been earned, the competitive juices will come out too," Impey said.

The full Toyota Indigenous All Stars squad is:

Callum Ah Chee – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru

Karl Amon - Noonuccal

Shai Bolton - Minang and Wilman

Jase Burgoyne – Kokatha, Larrakia, Warai

Charlie Cameron – Waanyi and Lardil

Jeremy Finlayson - Yorta Yorta

Jade Gresham - Yorta Yorta

Joel Hamling - Yorta Yorta

Bobby Hill – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar

Brad Hill – Wilmen, Noongar

Jason Horne-Francis - Wardaman

Lawson Humphries - Nyul Nyul, Oomiday, Worrora

Jarman Impey - Yorta Yorta

Joel Jeffrey – Kukatj, Wulwulam

Ash Johnson – Jaru, Kija

Liam Jones – Kija*

Tim Kelly – Noongar, Wongi, Yamatji

Coen Livingstone – Balardong, Noongar

Ben Long – Anmatjerre

Steven May - Larrakia

Jesse Motlop - Larrakia

Alex Pearce - Palawa*

Kysaiah Pickett – Yamatji, Noongar

Izak Rankine - Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri

Willie Rioli – Tiwi

Maurice Rioli - Tiwi

Liam Ryan – Yamatji

Jy Simpkin - Yorta Yorta

Tyson Stengle – Wirangu

Michael Walters – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – Kokatha, Narangga

Zac Williams – Wiradjuri

*since been injured, won't play