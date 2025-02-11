Damien Hardwick says the biggest challenge in his second hear at the helm will be to solidify the side as the Suns look to break their finals drought

Damien Hardwick during the match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IF 2024 was a year of exploration for Damien Hardwick, then 2025 shapes as one of anticipation for Gold Coast's coach.

Twelve months ago, Hardwick, and chairman Bob East, were very public in their desire for the Suns to break their finals drought.

"I'm not going to put a ceiling on it, but I'm certainly going to put a floor - for us, it's finals," Hardwick proclaimed at the time.

What ensured was yet another disappointing campaign where Gold Coast won 11 games and finished 13th on the ladder.

There were patches of encouragement. Blasting Geelong in Darwin, beating Collingwood and an at-the-time hot Essendon in front of bumper homes crowds. Mac Andrew's development, Bodhi Uwland's emergence from nowhere.

But it was much of what we'd all seen in previous seasons. A talented team that showed glimpses, but ultimately a 2-10 record away from home consigned them to a 14th straight August finish.

Ahead of his second season, it's a more circumspect, yet equally bullish, Hardwick, in charge. He learned plenty in year one, evaluating the Suns' list and overseeing a raft of off-season changes.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, the three-time premiership coach said the biggest change in year two would be to "solidify the side".

"We made a lot of changes last year to find out what we had," Hardwick said.

"I don't apologise for that because I had to know what I needed to know, what certain players could do, what roles they could play."

Damien Hardwick chats to Ben King and Sam Collins during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on February 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Lukosius was traded out, as was Rory Atkins. Brandon Ellis retired. Veterans Sam Day, Darcy Macpherson and Levi Casboult were delisted. In came Daniel Rioli from Richmond and John Noble from Collingwood, along with another first round Academy draft pick in Leo Lombard.

It's been quite the turnover.

Hardwick exposed 38 players to senior football last season, including first round Academy draftees Jed Walter, Ethan Read, Jake Rogers and Will Graham.

"We had an opportunity to blood those players. You can play three AFL games, and it'll equate to 50 VFL games, they'll learn so much more with regards to what is required to play at the highest level, and they'll get better as a result," Hardwick said.

"Lots of studies have shown that if you think guys can play, chuck them in and they'll learn on the job.

"It might cost us a few losses along the way, but we think we'll be better for it this year and the years to follow."

Hardwick was sure to not make that sound like an excuse for what he called a "disappointing" season.

It's just a downpayment for the future.

"I learned a lot," he said.

"The first year you've got some things you know and some things you're looking to find out.

"The results were disappointing to not make the finals. There were some things we did we were happy with but there's certainly some areas we can improve.

"We wanted to be a front-half side and I think we ended up AFL2, but where we fell down was … our connection inside 50 wasn't quite where we needed to be. We have some young, emerging forwards we're excited about, but obviously they're going to take some time.

"We've made some significant inroads over the course of pre-season."

Hardwick said the Suns failed to grab their moments. They lost close games against St Kilda, North Melbourne and West Coast and blew chances to genuinely test Brisbane, Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney.

It wasn't just the players that didn't take their chances. Hardwick said he got things wrong, too.

"There were some things I didn’t do well enough in games when runs went against us, that's on me. You look in the mirror first and foremost and there were things we could have done better as a coaching staff and me done better as a head coach."

Damien Hardwick addresses his players during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

One of those things may have been the handling of Bailey Humphrey. Last pre-season Hardwick claimed the former No.6 draft pick could play in a similar vein to Dustin Martin, Jordan De Goey or Toby Greene.

Humphrey had an up-and-down second season, and although Hardwick's pre-season comments were well-intentioned – to instil belief in his player – they didn't have the desired effect.

"It was unfair," Hardwick said.

"I mentioned Dustin obviously because he did remind me a little bit of him, and all of a sudden as a young player that does put pressure on a young man.

"His pre-season, once again, has been outstanding. He's been a standout for us … he just looks a different beast this year.

"His speed and body shape is changing into a steely man. I think he'll have a great year.

"We like him forward, but we need to get him through the midfield more.

"He's such an important player on-field, but off-field as well."

The big on-field changes this season were the additions of Noble and Rioli at half-back. It was an area of the ground Hardwick never really settled on last year, using Alex Sexton, Lachie Weller, Sam Flanders, Connor Budarick and Atkins as sidekicks to the established Wil Powell and Bodhi Uwland.

Now he brings in two players that know his system well and can break lines with both their speed and penetrating ball use.

Daniel Rioli during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on November 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Hardwick hopes the additions, improvement in current personnel and a more consistent adherence to his gamestyle adds up to a maiden finals appearance.

"I don't want us to be hated, but you look at the most successful sides and initially people love them, but then people learn to despise them," he said.

"We want to become that side.

"We want people to jump on board and support the Gold Coast Suns, but then it's like 'Nah, these guys are winning too much, I'm jumping off'."