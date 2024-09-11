Athletic tall inks what could be the longest deal in the AFL

Mac Andrew celebrates his match-winning goal against Essendon in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's emerging star Mac Andrew has signed one of footy’s biggest deals, recommitting to the Suns until the end of 2030.

But the deal is also understood to hit a trigger for another four seasons, meaning he could be locked in until the end of 2034.

Currently the longest signed players in the competition are Connor Rozee, Aaron Naughton and Sam Taylor – all through to the end of 2032.

Andrew was signed for next year, but the new deal looks him in for a further five years, with the option of the further four seasons.

A number of clubs were interested in Andrew, including Hawthorn, who had closely tracked and been keen on the intercepting defender.

However he has pledged his future to the Suns, where he was a top-five selection at the 2021 AFL Draft after being a rapid developer that season playing with the Dandenong Stingrays.

Andrew had a breakout campaign this year for the Suns, playing 20 games and starring in defence as well as kicking hauls of three and four goals late in the year as a forward.