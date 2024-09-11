Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Shai Bolton, Harry Cunningham and Dan Houston. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape every week in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

COACH FACTOR IN EAGLES SEARCH

WEST Coast's new coach could be a pivotal factor in the trade and free agency decisions of star targets Liam Baker, Jack Graham and Shai Bolton, as the Richmond trio continue to weigh up their options.

Former Tigers assistant Andrew McQualter is among the genuine contenders in the Eagles' coaching search and shares a good relationship with all three players from his 10-year career at Punt Road.

Baker and Bolton have already requested trades to Western Australia and have interest from both West Coast and Fremantle, while Graham is tossing up four-year free agency offers from the Eagles and the Tigers.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, West Coast list manager Matt Clarke said the club was still waiting on a call from Baker, with clarity on the Eagles' coaching position expected to be a factor for players considering moves.

Learn More 30:01

"I'm not sure about confident (of landing Baker)," Clarke said.

"He's still to make a decision. His management and Liam have been upfront about that, they're still weighing up a few things. We've put our best foot forward to see what we can do there.

"We'd love to get Liam on board given what he offers from a talent point of view and a leadership point of view with our group. We're still working through that.

"He's got a decision to make and we don't have a coach at the moment as well. That may play a factor in it at some point, potentially. We'll have constant dialogue with his management group."

Graham is still weighing up offers from West Coast and Richmond as an unrestricted free agent, while Bolton has also requested a trade to Western Australia but remains under contract with the Tigers until 2028.

West Coast has joined Fremantle in the hunt for Bolton, though Clarke conceded it would be difficult to get a deal for the star small forward done given Richmond would hold the leverage in negotiations.

"I think it'll be difficult for anybody, really," Clarke said.

"Shai, obviously, is keen to get home. The Tigers are in a good position there. He's heavily contracted and he's a high-end, quality player. I'm not sure where that one actually sits with both clubs, to be honest." – Riley Beveridge

Shai Bolton during the round 23 match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, August 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SWANS MAKE FREE AGENT OFFER

SYDNEY free agent Harry Cunningham has a two-year offer to stay at the Swans as the club marches into a preliminary final.

Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent and played his 200th game for the club earlier this year and the extension would take him through to the end of 2026, with the reliable Swan keen to stay.

The 30-year-old has played 21 games this season, and 45 of the Swans' past 48 games since the start of 2023.

Harry Cunningham celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney successfully secured the signatures of its five priority re-signings this season – Errol Gulden, Will Hayward, Ollie Florent, Logan McDonald and James Rowbottom – with Cunningham among a small group of Swans who remain unsigned for next season.

The defender had 15 disposals and seven tackles in the Swans' come-from-behind win over Greater Western Sydney in last week's qualifying final. – Callum Twomey

CLUBS MEET AHEAD OF TRADE PERIOD

TRADE talks heated up on Wednesday, with a large contingent of clubs meeting in Melbourne for a series of 'speed dating' chats ahead of this year's player movement window.

Clubs met at the Pullman Hotel across from the MCG throughout Wednesday morning to discuss which players could be available and what deals could be negotiated throughout next month's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Club list or recruiting bosses from 14 clubs were in attendance at the day of meetings.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The informal catch-up will be one of a number of times clubs will meet ahead of the Trade Period starting on Monday, October 7, with the meetings valuable in gauging an early understanding of asking prices, player availability, list spots and contract status' across the competition.

A series of dominos are still to fall ahead of the Trade Period commencing, led by contracted stars Dan Houston and Jack Lukosius deciding on new homes, as well as the Giants' free agent pair Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming making a call on their futures. – Riley Beveridge

Dan Houston celebrates a goal during the R21 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DEES FLAG WINNER TO GO ON

MELBOURNE veteran Tom McDonald has secured another deal for 2025.

McDonald, who turns 32 next week, has been in talks to extend for another season in recent weeks.

The Victorian is now finalising a deal to play on for a 15th season with the Demons.

After managing only nine appearances in 2022 and eight last year due to foot and ankle injuries, the 2021 premiership player returned to defence in 2024, playing 22 of 23 games for Simon Goodwin.

Tom McDonald in action during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

McDonald has played 232 games for the Demons since being selected at pick No.53 in the 2010 Telstra AFL Draft.

Melbourne is finalising its defensive coverage for next season. The Demons are yet to offer Adam Tomlinson an extension with the veteran exploring opportunities at a third club.

Mature-age recruit Marty Hore will have to wait until next month to learn his fate after playing six games during his first season back at Melbourne, after being signed during the pre-season supplemental selection period last summer. – Josh Gabelich

SAINT TO STAY

ST KILDA has added another re-signing to its list, with key defender Dougal Howard penning a one-year extension.

Howard was coming to the end of his five-year deal he signed when he joined the Saints at the end of 2019 ahead of the 2020 season.

Dougal Howard in action during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But he has joined the group of Saints to have recently secured new deals, with the 28-year-old key defender to return to Moorabbin for next year.

Howard had hamstring issues in the first half of the season but played the final 15 games of St Kilda's campaign.

St Kilda has announced a run of re-signings recently, leaving Tim Membrey, Zak Jones, Olli Hotton and Ben Paton among the Saints who remain out of contract. – Callum Twomey

BLUES' FUTURE PICKS ON THE TABLE

CARLTON is willing to dip into its future picks this off-season to strengthen its trade ammunition, with the club hopeful of using a full complement of this year's selections at the draft.

The Blues will look to build out their midfield and their key defensive stocks throughout the player movement window and are set to sign Giants veteran Nick Haynes as an unrestricted free agent.

Nick Haynes handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Gettable revealed last month that Carlton was targeting Port Adelaide star Dan Houston, though the Power are expected to demand at least two first-round picks to lure the dual All-Australian out of Alberton.

Carlton, which will welcome young South Australian pair Ben and Lucas Camporeale as father-sons, currently has pick No.11 at this year's draft and appears unwilling to place it on the trade table.

However, speaking to AFL.com.au this week, the club's general manager of football Brad Lloyd suggested the Blues could be open to shifting their future picks to bolster their playing group this October and November.

"We want to keep improving our list," Lloyd told AFL.com.au.

"That comes with the starting point of who we re-sign. We also want to go to the draft as well. We've got the Camporeales coming in. We sit at pick No.11 at this stage, so that's a really good quality high-end draft pick. We haven't been to the draft as much in recent years, so we'd like to take a number of picks to the draft.

Ben and Lucas Camporeale during the 2024 AFL National Academy jumper presentation. Picture: AFL Photos

"There are also future picks as well. We'll look for a combination of improving the list, starting with some father-sons and a high draft pick. Whether we use our future picks, we'll look at a combination of that. But we do want to get some good young talent and an injection of that into the club." – Riley Beveridge

NO ACCESS FOR DEES NGA TALENT

MELBOURNE will not have access to tall forward prospect Tairon Ah-Mu under Next Generation Academy rules when the 17-year-old hits his draft season next year.

Ah-Mu is a member of the Demons' NGA program but under the AFL's eligibility criteria, he does not qualify for the club to have any priority access over him as a draftee.

Ah-Mu kicked three goals for the Dandenong Stingrays on Saturday against the Gippsland Power, taking the straight-kicking key forward's tally to 21.5 from 10 games this season.

Tairon Ah-Mu in action during the Futures U17 Boys match between Victoria Country and NSW/ACT at Avalon Airport Oval on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ah-Mu, who has Samoan descent, is 198cm and also has featured for the under-17s futures team as well as playing under Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd at Haileybury College in Melbourne.

Former Port Adelaide and North Melbourne player Stuart Cochrane has written to the AFL to have his sons Douglas and Tom be a part of the Power's NGA system as he explores his Indigenous background.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Tom is eligible for this year's draft while Douglas was the standout player of the under-16s carnival and is considered a No.1 pick contender in 2026. They are expected to have provisional access to be a part of the NGA development program but any decision on draft access to the pair has not been made. – Callum Twomey

SUNS MAKE VETERAN OFFER

GOLD Coast veteran Sean Lemmens looks set to play on after being offered a one-year deal to remain at the Suns.

Lemmens played the final three games of Gold Coast's season and offered some experience in defence, having had an interrupted campaign before then with a VFL suspension and injury.

The unrestricted free agent has remained without a deal for 2025 but the Suns have put forward an offer to remain at the club.

Sean Lemmens in chased by Alwyn Davey jnr during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 29-year-old had played 148 games for the Suns since making his debut in 2014.

Gold Coast made a swathe of delistings earlier this month as it moves to a shorter rookie list next year under AFL rules, with six players, including Darcy Macpherson, cut. – Callum Twomey

BASKETBALL TALENT CHOOSES FOOTY

DUAL sports talent Cooper Duff-Tytler has chosen to pursue an AFL career over basketball after an exciting end to his 2024 season.

Duff-Tytler was selected in the Australian under-16 basketball team to play in the FIBA Asia Cup last year, having had a quick rise up the ranks in the sport.

But the 17-year-old has made the decision to push for an AFL career, with the 200cm talent's end to the year with the Calder Cannons proving him as a likely top draft choice in 2025.

Playing as a roaming ruckman, Duff-Tytler pieced together an excellent final month of the year, including a best-afield two-goal and 30-disposal effort against the Dandenong Stingrays, when he also had 17 hitouts.

Cooper Duff-Tytler in action during Coates Talent League testing on March 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

His athleticism and ball handling have stood out to club recruiters looking ahead to next year's draft.

Duff-Tytler's decision follows that of South Australian prospect Alex Dodson, who is a possible top-20 pick this year after a terrific carnival. Inside Trading reported last month Dodson will choose football over a promising basketball career by nominating for this year's Telstra AFL Draft. – Callum Twomey

TOUGH CROW SET TO SIGN

ADELAIDE youngster Hugh Bond is set to secure his future for next season, with the promising defender closing on a one-year deal with the Crows.

The tough-tackling Bond broke through late in the year, playing the final seven games of the season under coach Matthew Nicks to earn a contract offer for 2025.

Hugh Bond in action during Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Adelaide conducted its exit interviews a fortnight ago after missing the finals, with veteran Taylor Walker (2025) and defender Mark Keane (2028) among those also offered fresh post-season deals.

Bond's contract offer makes Elliott Himmelberg one of the few Crows yet to sign for next season, with the free agent still assessing his options after a move to the Giants fell through last year. – Riley Beveridge