Carlton looks to season 2025 with a renewed sense of hope after learning plenty from a disappointing 2024 campaign

Carlton players look dejected after their loss to Brisbane in the 2024 elimination final at the Gabba. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is adamant it has taken "clear learnings" from the way in which a disappointing 2024 season ended, with the Blues setting their sights on a top-four finish under coach Michael Voss next season.

The club is hopeful the arrival of Sydney's renowned fitness guru Rob Inness, as well as a stable coaching group that all remain under contract for 2025, will help the side rectify the issues that plagued it late in the year.

The Blues' injury crisis neared breaking point towards the back half of the campaign, which saw them throw away a position of power within the League's top two to only just claw their way back into a place in September.

However, speaking to AFL.com.au this week, the club's general manager of football Brad Lloyd said it was difficult to gauge whether Carlton had taken a backward step given the enormity of its injury nightmare late in the season.

"It's probably a bit raw to say," Lloyd told AFL.com.au.

"There was some growth, but it'll come in the learnings and from what we went through. I think there were some pretty clear learnings, particularly in the second half of the year, in regard to the way we want to play and trying to get more durability through the list.

"The growth will come in the learnings as much as anything else. Obviously, we wanted to be a top-four side and to win finals and we showed that at different stages, but we need to learn from it. That's where the growth will be."

Carlton moved two games clear in second spot after a dominant 63-point victory over the now-preliminary final bound Geelong back in June, before its injury crisis struck soon after.

It resulted in the Blues losing seven of their last nine games to finish the year, only narrowly sneaking into the top eight before suffering a disappointing elimination final exit at the hands of the Lions last Saturday night.

Given the promising position Carlton had found itself in at round 16, Lloyd said the growth areas for the group were clear but refused to be drawn on whether season 2024 would go down as a missed opportunity.

"Yes and no," Lloyd said.

"When you look at that stage of the year and where we were at, that's what the good sides are doing. They are able to maintain it. That was an off night for Geelong, but they've proven over a long time now that they just get to the line and it's over a season. That's what we need to do.

"We don't want to just get to 13 wins, we need another four or five wins per year to be at that level. That's what we're aiming for.

"There's missed opportunity in regard to knowing what we're capable of, because I think we showed at times that our best is good enough, but we need to do our best for longer. In the end, the way it all panned out, we know there's a lot of growth required."

Carlton coach Michael Voss consoles his players after their loss to St Kilda in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton succeeded in breaking its finals drought under Voss last season, qualifying for a preliminary final after a fifth-placed finish. However, the Blues have now set their sights on a top-four spot in the coming years.

"We started the season reasonably well and we were in really good shape throughout different periods of the year, but in the end it's an inconsistent season over the 24 weeks," Lloyd said.

"We went into finals without that consistency and cohesion over the course of the year. You're hopeful things will come together in that period, but we're looking for more consistency.

"We talked about last year, trying to get from 13th into the eight. We wanted to get into top four (this year). We need to be more consistent to do that and to get there on a regular basis."