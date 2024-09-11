The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Octavia Di Donato. Pictures: AFL Photos, West Coast Instagram

WESTERN Bulldogs number one pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been managed for Thursday night's clash with West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval, as the month-long period of mid-week footy gets underway.

It's anticipated sides will rotate their squads heavily over the next month, with four and five-day breaks common as games are played every night of the week bar Mondays.

The Dogs have selected Aurora Smith and Bree McFarlane for their first games of the season, with draftee Cleo Buttifant set to miss one to two weeks with a calf issue.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

West Coast has made just one change, handing a debut to Victorian Octavia Di Donato, who sat out the first two weeks of the season with a quad complaint.

Last week's debutant, Jayme Harken, has made way.

The Eagles are set to spend a short stretch in Victoria as part of the mid-week footy period, with a game against Collingwood scheduled for Tuesday night at Ikon Park.

They will return home following that match.

Thursday, September 12

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Smith, B.McFarlane

Out: K.Weston-Turner (managed), C.Buttifant (calf)

WEST COAST

In: O.Di Donato (debut)

Out: J.Harken (omitted)