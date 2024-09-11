Sarah Hosking and co-host Sarah Rowe serve up a tasty blend of footy and pop culture in Tagged. Watch or listen NOW

Chloe Molloy celebrates during the AFLW Round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Whitten Oval, October 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO AFLW guns have thrown their support behind injured Swan Chloe Molloy despite external criticism surrounding the way the club handled her ACL diagnosis.

The club defended its communication of Molloy's season-ending injury on Sunday, with the Swans wanting the playing group to be able to focus on the task at hand against St Kilda rather than dwelling on the injury to their star player.

Molloy was withdrawn an hour before the first bounce with what the club said was "knee soreness" before confirming she had ruptured her ACL.

Both Collingwood star Sarah Rowe and Richmond jet Sarah Hosking have praised Molloy's ability to put her teammates first amid a significant personal toll.

"To Chloe's credit, she's got a team-first mentality," Hosking told AFL.com.au's Tagged.

"You see it in the media and Scotty Gowans came out and said that it was Chloe's choice, and she really wanted to make sure her teammates were focused on the game."

Two of Hosking's Tigers teammates, Katelyn Cox and Montana McKinnon, both suffered knee injuries themselves earlier this year and Hosking revealed the impact it can have on a playing group.

"Because we talk about the impacts that that has on your teammates. You genuinely sit there… you just have empathy. Anyone that's had an injury, a soft tissue kind of injury is the worst thing in the world for two weeks and that gives you a bit of perspective," she said.

"You almost lose sleep for them," Rowe replied.

Both players were adamant that Molloy and the Swans had handled the situation well.

"I think Chloe's done the right thing by her team, I think it's great they went out there and she told them afterwards," Hosking said.

"You're damned if you do, damned if you don't either way."

Rowe said despite the external criticism, only those within the Swans camp could really know how best to handle the situation for their playing group.

"Chloe knows her team; she knows what's best for them and Scotty Gowans knows his team and he knows what's best for them. We look at these situations from the outside looking in and everyone can have their opinions, but the reality is, they know what's best for their group and they did what they felt was best at the time," she said.

"In the heat of emotions when things happen, you make decisions at that time. Whether they're right or wrong, it's what felt right at the time. Whatever decision you want to make when you're going through what you're going through, I support it."

