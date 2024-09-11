Sarah Black assesses how the Swans could look to replace injured superstar Chloe Molloy

Chloe Molloy during Sydney's 2024 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S been plenty of noise surrounding Chloe Molloy's season-ending torn ACL and the way it was communicated, but what of the on-field ramifications?

How can Sydney coach Scott Gowans and his match committee replace the irreplaceable?

The Swans are aiming to mark their third NAB AFLW season with a successive finals appearance, and Molloy is one of the most dangerous matchwinners across the entire League, let alone in her own team.

She primarily plays up forward, but can rotate through the midfield if the situation demands it.

It'll take a team-wide increase in responsibility and output in order to cover for the superstar.

There are two talented, versatile players already in Sydney's best 21 – Montana Ham and Lucy McEvoy.

While neither possesses Molloy's sidestep or ability to kick goals from unlikely angles, they have their own strengths and can increase their time forward of the ball.

Some teams field rucks shorter than midfielder Ham, and few can match her in marking contests if she meets the ball out in front.

Sydney co-captain McEvoy is a genuine utility, a four-time under-18 All Australian named across all three lines. She reads the play well and is also a strong marking target. While she's yet to fully reach her potential at AFLW level, she's started the season in fine touch.

Sydney's forward line is, for the most part, quite young.

Cynthia Hamilton is almost playing as a near-permanent forward these days (sans helmet) after being drafted as a midfielder, and is best placed out of the group of herself, Giselle Davies and Sarah Grunden to have consistent impacts on matches.

With the match on the line against St Kilda, Hamilton was thrown into the midfield in the final term, indicating she could be the one relied upon to become a genuine game-changer.

Or could it be a redemption story of sorts for big sister Lexi Hamilton?

The tall target is due to return from a simultaneous two-match suspension for "conduct unbecoming" (illicit drugs charge) and the remainder of her VFLW ban for rough conduct, and usually plays alongside Bec Privitelli and Molloy in attack anyway.

Montana Beruldsen caught the eye in Sydney's big win over Collingwood. While raw, the former national hurdler has speed to burn and can break lines. It would be unfair to expect her to completely replace Molloy's impact, but Beruldsen can definitely cause havoc in attack.

Looking outside the established players, first-year talent Holly Cooper is a pacy mid-forward who is yet to debut.

Whether it's one of the Swans' existing stars, the Hamilton sisters or a young player on the rise, there's no doubt Molloy has left a huge hole to fill.