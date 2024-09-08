Chloe Molloy opens up on an emotional 24 hours after learning of her season-ending injury

Chloe Molloy arrives at RSEA Park for Sydney's match against St Kilda in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has defended its communication of Chloe Molloy's season-ending injury on Sunday, with the club's desire for the playing group to focus on the game at hand leading to conflicting reports about the star's welfare just moments before the clash against St Kilda at RSEA Park.

An hour out from the first bounce on Sunday, Molloy was withdrawn from the Swans side with what the club said was "knee soreness".

A number of AFLW commentators then reported on social and mainstream media that Molloy had in fact ruptured her ACL and was out for the season. When questioned, the Swans denied those reports and again insisted the injury was minor.

However, just 45 minutes after the club's initial report of knee soreness, it confirmed that the speculation was indeed correct and their co-captain had ruptured her ACL earlier in the week.

Senior coach Scott Gowans said the idea to attempt to keep the news secret before the game was Molloy's, who wanted to allow her teammates to focus on their upcoming match.

And it worked, with the players none the wiser as they completed their warm-ups and took to the field, while the news broke to the outside world.

"Being the leader that she is, it was really important to us to let them focus on the game," Gowans said.

"That was driven by Chloe, and she was adamant that it was to be that way, and we were comfortable with that."

Gowans said the club received the diagnosis early on Sunday morning, but didn't let the players know until after the match.

"Chloe spoke to the group straight away after the siren, because we were aware that the news had got out," Gowans said. "She spoke brilliantly."

Molloy said her desire to not tell the playing group until after the game was so they could prepare without distraction.

"There's a really small circle who did know (about the injury)," she said.

"One journo dug ... and she reported it.

"I immediately told the girls that were not playing.

"I just felt a sense of responsibility that they hear it from my mouth first before they read a headline.

"(After the game) I said, 'I'm so sorry, I lied to all of you, I knew my results'.

"It was a bit weird and you chuck on a bit of a poker face. I had to mask it for a little bit because I did find out (earlier).

"It was weird but also it's game day so I immediately went, 'What's my role today?'. It wasn't to feel sorry for myself. I need to give to the team, even if I can't be out there."

Of the decision to keep the news away from her teammates, she added: "I wouldn't do anything differently."

Molloy said she is looking forward to being involved in the rest of the season in an off-field role, but conceded the news had taken an emotional toll.

Chloe Molloy during Sydney's 2024 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

"I asked pretty much straight away what I could do (off the field)," she said.

"Honestly, whatever the girls need from me. Whether that's insight, coaching ... down on the bench, up in the box. I think I still have a lot to give.

"I was emotional, cried. I give so much to my football and there are so many expectations on me that my immediate response was I felt like I'd let down a lot of people.

"What ran through my head was, 'How am I going to tell this group of girls that I can't be out with on the field with them?'.

"The immediate response was sadness, but now I look at it as an opportunity where my door now has closed on playing (this season) and I've got to find other ways to give."