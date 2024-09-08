ADELAIDE has shown it will be a force again in 2024 after a dominant 33-point win against Fremantle on Sunday at Fremantle Oval, holding the Dockers goalless in a defensive masterclass.
The Crows controlled the match from the outset and were only denied a more significant win by some wayward kicking, moving into the top four with the 5.9 (39) to 0.6 (6) result and setting up an enticing clash against second-placed Hawthorn next week.
DOCKERS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats
The 2023 preliminary finalists were near impenetrable, setting up their win through an outstanding midfield that was led by Ebony Marinoff (30 disposals and 18 tackles) and Anne Hatchard (29 and eight clearances), giving their team a 36-23 inside 50 advantage.
When the Dockers did go forward, they confronted a well organised backline that constantly outnumbered the Freo forwards with spare players and made sure Dockers star Aine Tighe could not take control of the game.
The Crows kicked one goal themselves in each of the first three quarters, which left them 22 points clear at the last break, before Hatchard put the exclamation point on the win with back-to-back goals in the final term.
It marked the first time the Dockers had been held goalless since round eight of 2022's season seven, coming after the team had booted 10 goals in its week one win. It was also the first time the defensively brilliant Crows had held a team goalless since round six of that 2022 season.
Marinoff was straight into the game, turning onto her left foot to kick the opening goal of the match from 45m in an early highlight for the visitors and the only goal of a low-scoring quarter.
At the other end of the ground, the Dockers were repeatedly thwarted by the Crows' backline and couldn't break through, with Zoe Prowse flying over Tighe to take a brilliant intercept mark halfway through the quarter.
Not enough changed for the home team during the second term as Adelaide's midfielders turned the screws and got the game played in their front half, leading the inside 50s (20-10) at the main break.
They didn't take enough of their opportunities, however, and would have been disappointed with a 16-point lead that flattered the Dockers, who didn't change enough in the second half to be competitive.
Prowse flies over Freo star
The welcome mat was laid out for Adelaide defender Zoe Prowse halfway through the first quarter as a high ball came into the Crows' backline and Dockers star Aine Tighe sat under it. Prowse had the perfect sit and flew over her opponent to take an outstanding intercept mark, which was probably the highlight of an otherwise dour clash. Prowse finished with four marks and was part of a backline that controlled Fremantle all afternoon.
Young Docker's early setback
Tunisha Kikoak was signed as a replacement player for pregnant star Kiara Bowers ahead of this season, but her campaign has been interrupted only two games in after finishing Sunday's clash with ice on her shoulder. A versatile tall, Kikoak was recruited from Tasmania's under-23 All Stars and shaped as a player the Dockers could use across all three lines in 2024.
Next up
Fremantle is on the road to take on an in-form Port Adelaide (1-1) at Alberton Oval next Saturday afternoon. The Power will be without their new captain Janelle Cuthbertson after the former Docker suffered an ACL injury during her team's impressive win against the Western Bulldogs on Friday. Adelaide returns home to host ladder leader Hawthorn (2-0) at Thomas Farms Oval on Sunday.
FREMANTLE 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.6 (6)
ADELAIDE 1.3 2.5 3.8 5.9 (39)
GOALS
Fremantle: Nil
Adelaide: Hatchard 2, Randall, Ponter, Marinoff
BEST
Fremantle: O'Driscoll, Brazill, Scanlon, McCarthy
Adelaide: Hatchard, Marinoff, Randall, Allen, Newman, Goodwin
INJURIES
Fremantle: Kikoak (shoulder)
Adelaide: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: 2669 at Fremantle Oval