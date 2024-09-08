Mia King tackles Georgie Prespakis during North Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has fought back in the second half to draw a bruising clash with North Melbourne in wet and windy conditions.

Cats forward Mikayla Bowen snapped a goal with little more than two minutes left to tie the scores on 5.6 (36) and neither team could break clear in the frenetic finish.

KANGAROOS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Remarkably, Geelong still has not beaten North in the AFLW.

Bowen also had a shot earlier in the final term, but the ball somehow bounced on the goal line and North defender Libby Birch was able to clear it away.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 06:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week two’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 01:54

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week two’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 12:24

    AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:40

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong

    The Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:56

    AFLW last two mins: Kangaroos v Cats

    The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Geelong in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:20

    Unreal Bowen snap sets up grandstand finish

    Mikayla Bowen kicks this outstanding goal hugging the boundary line to level the score late in the final term

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Morrison’s stunner kicks Cats in front

    Nina Morrison nails an early final-quarter goal off the ground to give her side the lead for the first time

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Double Moloney delight brings Cats back

    Aishling Moloney nails these back-to-back set shots to bring her side within a goal during the third term

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Ridiculous Riddell puts foot on the pedal

    Ash Riddell produces this special finish late in the second quarter

    AFLW
  • 00:23

    Eddey's pocket: Bella bags boundary beauty

    Bella Eddey curls through this ripping goal in the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Sensational Randall gets Roos rolling

    Tahlia Randall puts through her side's first major with this brilliant finish in the opening term

    AFLW

The Cats only hit the front once, early in the final term, when Nina Morrison soccered through a goal.

Kate Shierlaw then replied and Jasmine Garner kicked a behind, before Bowen's late snap brought Geelong level.

02:56

AFLW last two mins: Kangaroos v Cats

The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Geelong in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

Cats midfielder Amy McDonald was best afield, racking up 27 disposals and 13 of Geelong's 27 clearances.

Garner (32) and Ash Riddell (30) were the pick of the Kangaroos, while Emma Kearney was solid as always in defence.

04:40

AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong

The Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

Kicking with the breeze, Geelong could not take advantage of several opportunities in the first quarter.

00:33

Sensational Randall gets Roos rolling

Tahlia Randall puts through her side's first major with this brilliant finish in the opening term

North's Tahlia Randall kicked the only goal of the opening term, despite McDonald running rampant in the midfield.

After a goal apiece, in the second term, Geelong blew several scoring chances.

Bella Eddey and Riddell crucially converted late in the half and North went into the main break with a three-goal lead.

00:47

Ridiculous Riddell puts foot on the pedal

Ash Riddell produces this special finish late in the second quarter

As rain added to the tricky conditions, Geelong forward Aishling Moloney kicked two goals in the third term to help reduce the deficit to five points at three-quarter time.

The Cats were dominating and by the last change had racked up 13 more inside 50s, but North had the wind for the final quarter.

After Morrison put Geelong in front, North replied immediately after Shierlaw was collected high in a marking contest, setting up the thrilling finish.

00:24

Morrison’s stunner kicks Cats in front

Nina Morrison nails an early final-quarter goal off the ground to give her side the lead for the first time

The draw follows Geelong's two-point loss to Melbourne in its opener.

Cat stands up in midfield battle
As Roos guns Jasmine Garner (32 disposals, seven clearances) and Ash Riddell (30 and a goal) did plenty of damage, it was Geelong midfielder Amy McDonald who stepped up for the Cats. McDonald had 27 disposals and five tackles and finished the game with 13 clearances – six more than the next highest on the ground – to lead her side admirably as Georgie Prespakis (11 disposals) had a quiet game.

Up next
North will look to continue its strong start to the season when it meets Melbourne at Casey Fields on Sunday, September 15. The Cats are also in Victoria again, taking on Carlton at Ikon Park on Saturday.

NORTH MELBOURNE          1.2     4.4     4.5     5.6 (36)
GEELONG                             0.1     1.4     3.6     5.6 (36)

GOALS
North Melbourne: Shierlaw, Riddell, Randall, Eddey, Craven
Geelong: A.Moloney 2, Morrison, D.Moloney, Bowen

BEST 
North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, Kearney, M.King, Birch
Geelong: Am.McDonald, Morrison, Friswell, Bowen, A.Moloney

INJURIES
North Melbourne: Nil
Geelong: Nil

LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Nil
Geelong: Rachel Kearns (chest contusion) replaced in selected side by Abbey McDonald

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Arden Street Oval