The Kangaroos and Cats have played out a thrilling draw

Mia King tackles Georgie Prespakis during North Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has fought back in the second half to draw a bruising clash with North Melbourne in wet and windy conditions.

Cats forward Mikayla Bowen snapped a goal with little more than two minutes left to tie the scores on 5.6 (36) and neither team could break clear in the frenetic finish.

Remarkably, Geelong still has not beaten North in the AFLW.

Bowen also had a shot earlier in the final term, but the ball somehow bounced on the goal line and North defender Libby Birch was able to clear it away.

The Cats only hit the front once, early in the final term, when Nina Morrison soccered through a goal.

Kate Shierlaw then replied and Jasmine Garner kicked a behind, before Bowen's late snap brought Geelong level.

Cats midfielder Amy McDonald was best afield, racking up 27 disposals and 13 of Geelong's 27 clearances.

Garner (32) and Ash Riddell (30) were the pick of the Kangaroos, while Emma Kearney was solid as always in defence.

Kicking with the breeze, Geelong could not take advantage of several opportunities in the first quarter.

North's Tahlia Randall kicked the only goal of the opening term, despite McDonald running rampant in the midfield.

After a goal apiece, in the second term, Geelong blew several scoring chances.

Bella Eddey and Riddell crucially converted late in the half and North went into the main break with a three-goal lead.

As rain added to the tricky conditions, Geelong forward Aishling Moloney kicked two goals in the third term to help reduce the deficit to five points at three-quarter time.

The Cats were dominating and by the last change had racked up 13 more inside 50s, but North had the wind for the final quarter.

After Morrison put Geelong in front, North replied immediately after Shierlaw was collected high in a marking contest, setting up the thrilling finish.

The draw follows Geelong's two-point loss to Melbourne in its opener.

Cat stands up in midfield battle

As Roos guns Jasmine Garner (32 disposals, seven clearances) and Ash Riddell (30 and a goal) did plenty of damage, it was Geelong midfielder Amy McDonald who stepped up for the Cats. McDonald had 27 disposals and five tackles and finished the game with 13 clearances – six more than the next highest on the ground – to lead her side admirably as Georgie Prespakis (11 disposals) had a quiet game.

Up next

North will look to continue its strong start to the season when it meets Melbourne at Casey Fields on Sunday, September 15. The Cats are also in Victoria again, taking on Carlton at Ikon Park on Saturday.

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.2 4.4 4.5 5.6 (36)

GEELONG 0.1 1.4 3.6 5.6 (36)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Shierlaw, Riddell, Randall, Eddey, Craven

Geelong: A.Moloney 2, Morrison, D.Moloney, Bowen

BEST

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, Kearney, M.King, Birch

Geelong: Am.McDonald, Morrison, Friswell, Bowen, A.Moloney

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Geelong: Nil

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nil

Geelong: Rachel Kearns (chest contusion) replaced in selected side by Abbey McDonald

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Arden Street Oval