ST KILDA has recorded two wins from its first two outings of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, recording a 16-point win over a Sydney side that has lost star forward Chloe Molloy for the rest of the season.
Despite the Swans co-captain traveling with the team on Sunday, Molloy was ruled out an hour before the match with what the club said was "knee soreness". Some 45 minutes later, just moments before the opening bounce, the club instead said that Molloy had ruptured her ACL at training during the week.
The Molloy news was just the start of what was a disappointing day for the Swans, who lost 6.6 (42) to 4.2 (26) in front of a crowd of 2,694 at RSEA Park on Sunday afternoon.
It was a low-scoring affair in the first quarter, with the swirling wind in Moorabbin wreaking havoc on St Kilda's set shots and Sydney's attempts to clear its defensive 50.
Misses to forwards Jesse Wardlaw and Jamie Lambert showed just how difficult the conditions were, with Wardlaw unable to captialise on a shot from 10 metres out straight in front.
The Saints dominated inside 50s for the term 11-6, however they weren't able to make the most of them on the scoreboard, finishing the quarter with six behinds while Sydney were yet to score.
The home side eventually kicked the first major of the game when former Magpie Darcy Guttridge marked inside 50 off the back of some terrific defensive pressure from St Kilda forward J'Noemi Anderson.
The weather continued to deteriorate, with rain beginning to fall halfway through the second quarter. The conditions seem to suit the Saints, who kicked two further goals into the wind through Ella Friend and midfielder Tyanna Smith to give them a 23-point lead at the main break.
The rain continued in the third term, making it difficult for players to have clean possessions, but the Swans got their first major on the board when a high tackle on Sydney's Cynthia Hamilton gave her a set shot. The Saints were quick to return fire with a goal to Nat Exon, who returned to the team this week, dribbling the ball through from 10 metres out.
The Saints again added to their tally when winger Molly McDonald completed an end-to-end goal to give the Saints a 28-point lead at the final break.
Sydney gave it their all in the final term, kicking goals through speedster Montana Beruldsen and young gun Sofia Hurley, but a 50-metre goal on the run from star forward Wardlaw at the 14-minute mark put the game out of reach.
A goal to the Swans through Rebecca Privitelli in her 50th game reduced the final margin to 16 points, but the Saints marched away with the victory and the four points.
Swans confirm ACL for Molloy
Co-captain and star forward, Chloe Molloy, was a late out for the Swans, with the club citing knee soreness initially as the reason for her absence. However, moments before the first bounce, the club confirmed that the 25-year-old had ruptured her ACL at training during the week. Molloy arrived at the ground with her teammates and appeared to be in good spirits despite knowing her season was over. CEO Tom Harley confirmed during the match that the Swans had received results of the scans late yesterday, but opted to keep their players and supporters in the dark in order to not disrupt the preparation of the playing group.
Saints' new era
The Saints have themed their AFLW season after Taylor Swift'sThe Eras Tour, and it looks like it's a new era for Nick Dal Santo's troops on the field. Two games into the 2024 season, the Saints look like the team we have been waiting for since they entered the competition in 2020. A fit and injury-free Liv Vesely racking up disposals through the middle. A dominant Jesse Wardlaw clunking contested marks and kicking goals. Nic Stevens looking at home in defence and Grace Kelly and Molly McDonald owning both wings. It seems like everyone is playing their role and playing connected, disciplined footy. We couldn't be more ready for it.
Sharing the love
In their first two matches, the Saints have had a whopping twelve individual goal kickers. Jesse Wardlaw is currently leading their goal kicking tally with three, however with a further 11 players contributing to the scoreboard, the Saints are sharing the love. Wardlaw will be the main focal point up forward, but with many willing contributors across the ground, there are plenty of avenues for the Saints to score.
Up next
Next Saturday afternoon, Sydney will head to Coffs Harbour to play Richmond in the first-ever AFLW game at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, while St Kilda will come up against Essendon at Windy Hill on Sunday afternoon.
ST KILDA 0.6 3.6 5.6 6.6 (42)
SYDNEY 0.0 0.1 1.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS
St Kilda: Guttridge, Friend, Smith, Exon, McDonald, Wardlaw
Sydney: Hamilton, Beruldsen, Hurley, Privitelli
BEST
St Kilda: Lambert, Smith, McDonald, Vesley, Xenos
Sydney: Tarrant, Gardiner, Heads, McEvoy, Privitelli
INJURIES
St Kilda: Nil
Sydney: Nil
LATE CHANGES
St Kilda: Nil
Sydney: Chloe Molloy (knee) replaced in selected side by Kiara Hillier