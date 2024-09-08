Carlton snatches victory late to leave the Suns 0-2 to start the season

Carlton players celebrate their win over Gold Coast in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A DRAMATIC late goal to Maddy Guerin has seen Carlton snatch its first victory of the AFLW season, hanging on by a solitary point against Gold Coast in Mackay on Sunday.

With her team trailing by four points and less than two minutes remaining, Guerin received a handball from Darcy Vescio and sent her right foot snap goalward from 25m.

SUNS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Sun Daisy D'Arcy leapt high on the line to touch the ball, but following an official score review - which is being used in the AFLW for the first time this season - the Blues were awarded the go-ahead goal.

Gold Coast had a late chance to snatch victory, but Lucy Single's hurried snap sailed just wide with 15 seconds remaining to leave the score 5.9 (39) to 5.8 (38) to the Blues.

The result leaves the Suns 0-2 following two home matches and well behind their pursuit of playing a second consecutive finals series.

Learn More 01:41

In hot and blustery conditions at Great Barrier Reef Arena, the teams traded blows all day in a physical contest.

Mimi Hill was superb for the victors with her outside dash leading to 23 disposals, while Abbie Mackay played a second terrific game in succession to finish with 22.

Gold Coast trailed by a point at the final break and following Jac Dupuy's excellent set shot, looked like taking victory before Guerin's late heroics.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:35 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week two’s match against Gold Coast

04:32 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week two’s match against Carlton

05:27 AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton The Suns and Blues clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:58 AFLW last two mins: Suns v Blues The thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Carlton in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

01:41 ‘Score Assist’ confirms dramatic late goal The Blues hit the front deep into the final term as Madeleine Guerin’s slick effort is ticked off by new smart ball technology

00:33 Set the Moody: Brea’s back-with-the-flight pluck Breann Moody reels in an impressive mark in the goalsquare and makes no mistake with the finish

00:38 Whitfort wows with sizzling strike Claudia Whitfort gets her teammates up and about after drilling a beauty from a tough angle

00:37 Plenty of pepper in this Skepper opener Keeley Skepper manages to squeeze through the game’s first goal after a frantic scramble for the footy

Charlie Rowbottom was colossal for the Suns, finishing with 35 disposals, 10 marks and 10 tackles.

Her defensive intent and bone-rattling tackling was a feature.

Daisy D'Arcy (25) had claims as one of the best players afield with her excellent ball use, while Claudia Whitfort (20) overcame a knee scare at half-time to be a solid contributor.

With a flukey wind swirling and switching directions, the teams played out a see-sawing and entertaining first half.

Learn More 05:27

The Blues, kicking with the prevailing wind early on, got on the board first with goals to Keeley Skepper and Marianna Anthony before the Suns found a foothold in the game.

Whitfort opened their account with a clever finish from the right forward pocket and when Darcie Davies showed good skill below her knees to gather and snap, the hosts trailed by two points at the first change.

Again, it would be two goals apiece in the second term, with Jamie Stanton's goal a highlight.

Rowbottom won the ball at half-forward, swatted off her Carlton opponent like a pesky fly, then gave a handball to D'arcy who lasered a kick to Stanton for an open goal.

Dramatic late goal via the Score Assist

In its very first season in use, it hasn't taken long for the Score Assist to impact a game, with Maddy Guerin's match-winner coming in dramatic style. With the goal umpire unsure whether Daisy D'Arcy had touched it before or after the line, umpires conferred before going upstairs to the system that makes use of ball tracking technology. With no replay or communication for the players, spectators or viewers to see or hear, only once the signal for a goal was given did everyone know the result.

D'Arcy's ball use a cut above the rest

With players struggling in the hot and windy conditions to hit targets, the ball use of Sun Daisy D'Arcy was a step above. D'Arcy, playing at half-back, had 16 kicks in her 25 disposals, gaining a match-high 546m at 76 per cent efficiency. Her laser pass for Jamie Stanton's second quarter goal was a feature.

GOLD COAST 2.0 4.5 4.6 5.8 (38)

CARLTON 2.2 4.4 4.7 5.9 (39)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Whitfort, Davies, Bohanna, Stanton, Dupuy

Carlton: Skepper, Anthony, Austin, B.Moody, Guerin

BEST

Gold Coast: Darcy, Rowbottom, Single, Whitfort, Barwick, Bohanna

Carlton: Hill, McKay, Sherar, Finn, Cordner, Guerin

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Whitfort (knee)

Carlton: C.Moody (neck)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Great Barrier Reef Arena