The League will look to take fans behind the curtain of the decision-making process after the use of score assist in AFLW

Umpire Nick Foot calls for a score review during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Geelong in R4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL will work towards the introduction of broadcast and in-stadium graphics to go with its new ball-tracking technology after a score review system was used for the first time in the NAB AFLW at the weekend.

Games on the opening weekend of the new W season were played with the new 'Smart Footy', with a chip in the ball and sensors around the ground allowing for an accurate reading of when the footy has crossed the goal line, hit the post or been touched in flight.

Officials called for an official review just twice over the weekend; first in West Coast's win over Richmond on Friday night and again on Sunday during Hawthorn's victory over Carlton.

Josh Mahoney, the AFL's GM of footy operations, said the next step will be to take fans behind the curtain of the decision-making process, much like how slow-motion replays are shown on the broadcast and at venue as part of the score review system in the men's competition.

"We were really happy with how it went overall," Mahoney told Footy Feed Extra.

"It was only used twice ... however we do look at every score and the score assist is used to do that.

"It's a new technology and we're still working out how to best use it. There was some feedback about how it can be used more in broadcast and what people at the ground can understand, so we'll keep looking at that.

"But to get through round one and for the ball to track and for the technology to work was a good result for us.

"We can introduce graphics, and the guys have been working on that sort of thing. The first part was to the bring the technology in, make sure it works and then we can make more fan engagement opportunities."

The weekend was the first time a score review system of any kind has been used in the AFLW.

Mahoney says the lack of infrastructure at smaller, boutique venues and the sheer number of grounds used in the AFLW makes it impractical for the competition to have the same ARC-based score review system used in the men's competition.

"There was a problem we needed to solve in AFLW, which was around the score review system,” he said.

"It doesn't make sense to use the ARC because we're in 27 venues and it's a lot harder to set it up (because) you need big stadiums, particularly for the ARC.

"To be able to do it with a portable solution ... we thought it was a great example to bring it in and bring in an AFLW first."