The coaches' votes are in for week one of the 2024 season

Kate Hore celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE star Kate Hore and Richmond gun Monique Conti were among six players to land a perfect 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award for week one.

Hore inspired the Demons to a win over Geelong on Saturday night, while Conti worked tirelessly in the Tigers' thrilling loss to West Coast.

With 23 disposals, three goals and seven clearances, Hore was dominant at GMHBA Stadium.

Conti finished with 31 disposals, six tackles and five clearances as the Tigers fell to Daisy Pearce's Eagles.

Greater Western Sydney's Zarlie Goldsworthy, Fremantle's Aine Tighe, St Kilda's Jesse Wardlaw and Hawthorn's Eliza West also took home 10 votes.

Adelaide stars Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard earned nine each in the Showdown win, while North Melbourne pair Jas Garner and Ash Riddell were also awarded nine each in the Kangaroos' thrashing of Brisbane.

Sydney v Collingwood

8 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)

8 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

8 Sabrina Frederick (COLL)

4 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

1 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

West Coast v Richmond

10 Monique Conti (RICH)

6 Jess Hosking (WCE)

6 Ella Roberts (WCE)

4 Charlotte Thomas (WCE)

3 Alison Drennan (WCE)

1 Poppy Kelly (RICH)

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

8 Alyce Parker (GWS)

5 Eilish O'Dowd (GWS)

5 Nicola Barr (GWS)

1 Ellie Blackburn (WB)

1 Alice Edmonds (WB)

Essendon v Fremantle

10 Aine Tighe (FRE)

8 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)

6 Mim Strom (FRE)

4 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

1 Ashleigh Brazill (FRE)

1 Hayley Miller (FRE)

Gold Coast v St Kilda

10 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)

5 Molly McDonald (STK)

5 Olivia Vesely (STK)

4 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

3 Jaimee Lambert (STK)

3 Tyanna Smith (STK)

Geelong v Melbourne

10 Kate Hore (MELB)

7 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)

7 Amy McDonald (GEEL)

3 Jacqueline Parry (GEEL)

2 Lauren Pearce (MELB)

1 Maeve Chaplin (MELB)

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

9 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

5 Shineah Goody (PORT)

5 Jessica Allan (ADEL)

1 Cheyenne Hammond (PORT)

1 Eloise Jones (ADEL)

Hawthorn v Carlton

10 Eliza West (HAW)

7 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)

5 Abbie McKay (CARL)

5 Greta Bodey (HAW)

2 Emily Everist (HAW)

1 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

Brisbane v North Melbourne

9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

6 Ally Anderson (BL)

4 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)

2 Emma Kearney (NMFC)

LEADERBOARD

10 Monique Conti (RICH)

10 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

10 Kate Hore (MELB)

10 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)

10 Aine Tighe (FRE)

10 Eliza West (HAW)

9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

9 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

8 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

8 Sabrina Frederick (COLL)

8 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)

8 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)

8 Alyce Parker (GWS)

7 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)

7 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)

7 Amy McDonald (GEEL)

6 Ally Anderson (BL)

6 Jess Hosking (WCE)

6 Ella Roberts (WCE)

6 Mim Strom (FRE)