Kate Hore celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE star Kate Hore and Richmond gun Monique Conti were among six players to land a perfect 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award for week one.

Hore inspired the Demons to a win over Geelong on Saturday night, while Conti worked tirelessly in the Tigers' thrilling loss to West Coast.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

With 23 disposals, three goals and seven clearances, Hore was dominant at GMHBA Stadium.

Conti finished with 31 disposals, six tackles and five clearances as the Tigers fell to Daisy Pearce's Eagles.

Greater Western Sydney's Zarlie Goldsworthy, Fremantle's Aine Tighe, St Kilda's Jesse Wardlaw and Hawthorn's Eliza West also took home 10 votes.

Adelaide stars Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard earned nine each in the Showdown win, while North Melbourne pair Jas Garner and Ash Riddell were also awarded nine each in the Kangaroos' thrashing of Brisbane. 

06:29

Footy Feed Extra: Mahoney on score assist, pre-finals bye, double header

AFL GM Football Operations Josh Mahoney speaks to Sarah Olle

Sydney v Collingwood

8 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)
8 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
8 Sabrina Frederick (COLL)
4 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
1 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:00

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week one’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 04:48

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week one’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 11:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: Sydney v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Magpies clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Collingwood

    The Swans and Magpies clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Livingstone’s long-awaited first goal worth the wait

    Magpies defender Stacey Livingstone swings forward to finally notch her maiden major in the AFLW after 67 games

    AFLW
  • 01:23

    All chaos breaks loose after two massive hits

    Tensions explode in the third term after a pair of huge clashes in the space of 30 seconds

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Porter’s perfect pass steers Rowe show

    Alana Porter conjures a quality assist for Sarah Rowe who finishes in style

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    It had to be Molloy magic to open the season

    Chloe Molloy lands the first goal of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season after sneaking forward to reel in a strong mark

    AFLW

West Coast v Richmond

10 Monique Conti (RICH)
6 Jess Hosking (WCE)
6 Ella Roberts (WCE)
4 Charlotte Thomas (WCE)
3 Alison Drennan (WCE)
1 Poppy Kelly (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 12:55

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week one’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 05:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week one’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 10:27

    AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Tigers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Richmond

    The Eagles and Tigers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:00

    AFLW last two mins: Late goal sees Eagles pip Tigers

    The thrilling final moments between West Coast and Richmond in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:52

    Poppy pops up with power and skill

    Richmond earns a much-needed goal after Poppy Kelly grabs the footy from the ruck and quickly snaps it through

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Conti’s crafty steps sets up cool Jones

    Mon Conti dances her way through traffic and hands the footy to Courtney Jones for a much-needed finish

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Hosking has first laugh against ex-side

    Eagles recruit Jess Hosking snares an early goal against her former club after a strong mark and finish

    AFLW

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)
8 Alyce Parker (GWS)
5 Eilish O'Dowd (GWS)
5 Nicola Barr (GWS)
1 Ellie Blackburn (WB)
1 Alice Edmonds (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:05

    AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Bulldogs clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week one’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 02:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week one’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 01:33

    Gold-class Goldsworthy boots four in ominous outing

    2023 Rising Star winner Zarlie Goldsworthy slots four majors to start the new season in style

    AFLW
  • 04:17

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    The Giants and Bulldogs clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Zarlie works her typical magic with quick cracker

    Zarlie Goldsworthy shows her class to bend through her third major of the match

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Electric Giants go bang-bang in slick flash

    Eilish O'Dowd drills her second major before Georgia Garnett's superb running snap just moments later

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Mighty McKee brings delight in new colours

    Analea McKee stands tall in the contest and slots her first major for the Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Lightning O'Dowd lands fastest goal in AFLW history

    Debutant Eilish O'Dowd motors away from the opening bounce to set a new record for the quickest major in AFLW

    AFLW

Essendon v Fremantle

10 Aine Tighe (FRE)
8 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
6 Mim Strom (FRE)
4 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
1 Ashleigh Brazill (FRE)
1 Hayley Miller (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:18

    AFLW Mini-Match: Essendon v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Dockers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:10

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week one’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 03:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week one’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 01:36

    Amazing Aine turns heads with clinical bag of four

    Aine Tighe shows her class and slots four majors to lead her side to a big victory

    AFLW
  • 05:56

    AFLW Highlights: Essendon v Fremantle

    The Bombers and Dockers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:45

    Slick Dockers run hot in final-term dominance

    Laura Pugh soccers through a ripper before Megan Kauffman shows her pace and class to ice the game

    AFLW
  • 00:50

    Super Seth goes all the way with boundary beauty

    Philipa Seth works the angle and breeze to perfection with a superb strike

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Tighe's terrific turn brings more Docker delight

    Aine Tighe reads the play perfectly and nails her second major

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Huge collision brings concerns for big-name Bombers

    Amber Clarke is stretchered off with concussion and Bonnie Toogood limps down to the rooms after this heavy clash

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    McCarthy magic strikes twice with sweet double

    Aisling McCarthy slots two second-term majors with a pair of cracking kicks

    AFLW

Gold Coast v St Kilda

10 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)
5 Molly McDonald (STK)
5 Olivia Vesely (STK)
4 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
3 Jaimee Lambert (STK)
3 Tyanna Smith (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week one’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:31

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week one’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 10:23

    AFLW Mini-Match: Gold Coast v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Saints clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:57

    Wardlaw pulls all the strings in scary-good show

    Jesse Wardlaw was at the heart of nearly every St Kilda attack in a performance to remember

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v St Kilda

    The Suns and Saints clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Maurer musters first AFLW goal to shine late

    Ella Maurer gives the Suns fans one to cheer in the final term after landing her maiden major

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Friend in speed: Ella’s electric goal

    Ella Friend bursts forward in acres of space and drills a beauty on the run

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Wardlaw the architect again in Saints’ party

    Jesse Wardlaw orchestrates another quality play for St Kilda to allow Darcy Guttridge to stroll in for the easiest of finishes

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    New Saint stands and waits for first in new colours

    St Kilda recruit Rene Caris notches a major for her new club after her slick effort just squeezes through

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Wardlaw wows early with snappy opener

    Jesse Wardlaw lands the first goal of the game after some handy work bursting out of the ruck contest

    AFLW

Geelong v Melbourne

10 Kate Hore (MELB)
7 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)
7 Amy McDonald (GEEL)
3 Jacqueline Parry (GEEL)
2 Lauren Pearce (MELB)
1 Maeve Chaplin (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:57

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week one’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 06:38

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week one’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 11:38

    AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Demons clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and Demons clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    AFLW last two mins: Dees hold on to deny fast-finishing Cats

    The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Melbourne in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Huge Demons blow as Harris hurts shoulder

    Melbourne suffers a big injury concern in the third term as star forward Tayla Harris appears to hurt her shoulder after being dragged down in a tackle

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Kenny kickstarts debut with first goal

    Geelong debutant Kate Kenny scores a major in her first game of AFLW following some quick thinking in the goalsquare

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Hore roars after sweet double treat

    Kate Hore showcases her brilliant skill around the goals with a pair of beauties in quick time

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Nifty Nina springs Cats to life early

    Nina Morrison nabs the first goal of the game after a neat snap

    AFLW

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
9 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
5 Shineah Goody (PORT)
5 Jessica Allan (ADEL)
1 Cheyenne Hammond (PORT)
1 Eloise Jones (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:32

    AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Power and Crows clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 02:20

    Marinoff off to a flyer in 2024 with Showdown medal

    Ebony Marinoff is awarded the Showdown medal after a typically polished performance in the engine room

    AFLW
  • 05:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    The Power and Crows clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Jones turns the Power off in Alberton

    Eloise Jones puts the final nail in the Crows coffin by converting her set shot following a lunging tackling effort

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Dowrick pegs one back against the flow

    Abbey Dowrick slams home a timely major with Port Adelaide's first entry inside 50 for the third term

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Goody goal shows glimpse into the future

    Shineah Goody makes no mistake on the run after showing composure to straighten up from the slight angle

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Jones off to the races in Showdown sprint

    Eloise Jones remains the beneficiary of a bright piece of work by Danielle Ponter tapping it to her advantage

    AFLW

Hawthorn v Carlton

10 Eliza West (HAW)
7 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)
5 Abbie McKay (CARL)
5 Greta Bodey (HAW)
2 Emily Everist (HAW)
1 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

  • 10:17

    AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Blues clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:16

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week one’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 02:56

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week one’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:55

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Double trouble for super Sherriff

    Casey Sherriff drills multiple goals in the final quarter to make Hawks' win a certainty

    AFLW
  • 1:26:48

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Is Breed in hot water for this tackle?

    Mattea Breed lays a slinging tackle that could face scrutiny from the MRO

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Bates bends beauty to get Hawks buzzing

    New Hawthorn skipper Emily Bates snaps a wonderful goal after crumbing her own work

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Gilroy strikes super snap

    Aileen Gilroy gathers the footy from a throw-in before slotting a brilliant goal

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Skepper's superb work ignites Blues

    Keeley Skepper slams home an excellent goal on the run that excites her teammates

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Magic Mia starts the season in style

    Mia Austin shows off her forward craft kicking Carlton’s first goal for season 2024

    AFLW

Brisbane v North Melbourne

9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
6 Ally Anderson (BL)
4 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)
2 Emma Kearney (NMFC)

  • 06:09

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week one’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week one’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 11:17

    AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Kangaroos clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v North Melbourne

    The Lions and Kangaroos clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:30:30

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v North Melbourne

    The Lions and Kangaroos clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Anderson's quick strike brings late Lion delight

    Ally Anderson threads a lovely finish from the stoppage

    AFLW
  • 00:59

    Brilliant Bella and amazing Alice raise rampant Roos' lead

    Bella Eddey drills back-to-back majors before Alice O'Loughlin's super snap extends the margin

    AFLW
  • 00:48

    Clinical Kangas get scoreboard ticking with electric double

    Niamh Martin finishes off an eye-catching team major before Ash Riddell snaps with class

    AFLW
  • 00:45

    Tensions boil over as Wall dumps Campbell on siren

    Vikki Wall throws Shannon Campbell to the turf on the quarter-time siren as the contest heats up

    AFLW
  • 00:45

    Worrying injury concerns for new Lion

    Shanae Davison leaves the field with a suspected wrist injury in her first game for Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Surging Roos bounce out of blocks with quick opener

    Vikki Wall threads the opening major after her teammates will the ball forward

    AFLW

LEADERBOARD

10 Monique Conti (RICH)
10 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)
10 Kate Hore (MELB)
10 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)
10 Aine Tighe (FRE)
10 Eliza West (HAW)
9 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
9 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
9 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
8 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
8 Sabrina Frederick (COLL)
8 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
8 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)
8 Alyce Parker (GWS)
7 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)
7 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)
7 Amy McDonald (GEEL)
6 Ally Anderson (BL)
6 Jess Hosking (WCE)
6 Ella Roberts (WCE)
6 Mim Strom (FRE)