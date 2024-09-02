Shineah Goody is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for week one

Shineah Goody in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's Shineah Goody has been named the Week One Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee after her impressive debut with 15 disposals (eight contested) at 73 percent efficiency, six inside 50s and 423 metres-gained.

On her AFLW debut, Goody kicked a goal, had four score involvements, four tackles and five intercept possessions in the Power's 14-point loss to the Adelaide Crows in Showdown III.

The 18-year-old polled two votes in the Showdown Medal voting in front of a sell-out crowd at Alberton Oval.

Port Adelaide secured the 164cm midfielder as part of the 2023 Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period.

Goody is from the small town of Edithburgh – home to about 500 people and about two-and-a-half hours from Adelaide near the southern tip of the Yorke Peninsula.

She was named All-Australian following the Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls in both 2022 (MVP) and 2023 (runner-up MVP).