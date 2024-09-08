RICHMOND has responded from a shock opening-round defeat to West Coast, holding off a fast-finishing Greater Western Sydney by 11 points.
Nine days after suffering a stunning loss in Daisy Pearce's first game as Eagles coach, the Tigers controlled Sunday's match at Punt Rd in windy conditions from the outset.
But GWS launched a brave fightback from 29 points down, kicking three straight goals to give itself an outside chance of pinching victory.
Despite kicking just one goal in the second half, Richmond held on to win 5.8 (38) to 4.3 (27).
The Giants dominated after half-time, but their slow start cost them any chance of going 2-0 to back up last week's demolition of the hapless Western Bulldogs.
Captain Katie Brennan set the tone with an imposing first quarter, while Sarah Hosking capitalised up forward with two goals.
"GWS are a great team. They love to use the footy through the corridor," Brennan told the Seven Network.
"Really proud of our group to be able to stop that, stem the flow and also come out firing, which was a bit of a focus for us off the back of last week.
"We were all just ready to start our engines, make sure we started really fast.
"I thought it was a super effort from all our girls."
GWS had the four leading disposal winners on the ground, headlined by Alyce Parker's 26.
Tigers superstar Monique Conti had a quieter game than her usual lofty standards with 18 disposals, matched by teammates Ellie McKenzie and Grace Egan.
Brilliant Brennan sets early tone
The Tigers set up their win with a strong first half and much of it was thanks to a dominant first quarter from Katie Brennan. Brennan had six kicks, four marks and a tackle in the opening term. The Giants managed to slow her down, but Brennan played an important role in setting up the Tigers' win.
Up next
The Tigers have a tricky trip to take on Sydney in Coffs Harbour at 12.35pm AEST on Saturday. The Giants are playing in the final game of week three, hosting Gold Coast at Manuka Oval on Sunday.
RICHMOND 2.3 4.6 5.6 5.8 (38)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.1 1.1 3.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS
Richmond: Hosking 2, Greiser, Dempsey, Yassir
Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, Eva, Brazendale, Pauga
BEST
Richmond: Brennan, McKenzie, Conti, Egan, Graham, Hosking
Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, Parker, O'Dowd, Barr, Beeson
INJURIES
Richmond: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Jessica Doyle (illness) replaced in selected side by Courtney Murphy
Reports: Nil
Crowd: TBC at Swinburne Centre