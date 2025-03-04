Collingwood has some mixed news on the injury front ahead of its season-opener against GWS

Jordan De Goey handballs during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey has been ruled out of this weekend's trip to New South Wales to face Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, but Brayden Maynard has proven his fitness in time to play in Opening Round.

De Goey didn't feature in the AAMI Community Series game against Richmond last week or in the match simulation against Gold Coast and Brisbane, following a stop-start summer on the track.

The 28-year-old began the pre-season in Doha for a 10-day training and treatment block inside Aspetar, the internationally renowned sports medicine practice in Qatar, after being limited to just 13 appearances in 2024 due to groin, abdominal and hamstring injuries.

The 2023 premiership midfielder returned to full training in late January, before suffering bone bruising the following week, which sidelined him for a fortnight and ruled him out of both practice matches.

After being plagued by lingering soft tissue concerns last year, which prevented him from playing with his explosive power, the Magpies are now aiming for De Goey to be available against Port Adelaide in round one or the Western Bulldogs in round two.

Brayden Maynard in action at Collingwood training at Olympic Park oval on March 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Maynard didn't play against the Tigers due to plantar fasciitis soreness but trained fully on Monday to prove his fitness ahead of this weekend's trip to Sydney.

Veteran forward-ruck Mason Cox won't be ready this weekend but is on track to be available for selection by round one after fracturing his finger last month.

Darcy Cameron underwent scans on Monday on his hip but was cleared of any issue and will face the Giants this weekend.