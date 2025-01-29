Jason Johannisen to miss the beginning of the season after suffering a hamstring injury

Jason Johannisen handballs during the R5 match between Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs defender Jason Johannisen will miss a significant chunk early in the season after suffering a hamstring strain at training on Wednesday.

After consulting with specialists, the Bulldogs have opted to send the 32-year-old in for a surgery to give Johannisen the best chance of a full recovery.

It's another significant blow for the dashing defender, who has a long history of soft tissue injuries.

Johannisen didn't play post-round nine last season after he suffered what the club described at the time as a "moderate-grade" hamstring strain.

He also miss missed nine weeks in the middle of the 2023 season with hamstring tendon damage, returning for two games before a calf injury ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

Johannisen will undergo surgery in the coming days, with the Bulldogs expecting the Norm Smith Medallist to be back to full training within the next 2-3 months.

The Bulldogs' latest injury blow follows uncertainty in the short-term future of former No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who has spent part of the pre-season away from the club due to personal issues.

The Western Bulldogs will begin the club's 100-year celebrations with a match simulation against Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval on February 15, before travelling to Tasmania to face Hawthorn in their AAMI Community Series match on February 27.

