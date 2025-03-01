Cam Zurhaar tackles Jayden Hunt during the AAMI Community Series match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Hands Oval on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast recruit Liam Baker has made an early impression with his new club, slotting a 55m goal deep in the last quarter to help secure a two-point win against North Melbourne in Saturday's AAMI Community Series game in Bunbury.

The Eagles, who were outplayed by the Kangaroos for much of Saturday's clash in WA's south-west, lifted in the final quarter to win 11.5 (71) to 9.15 (69), with Baker's goal capping an excellent performance for the dual premiership Tiger.

In a strange match, the Eagles were ambushed in the midfield in the first quarter and struggled to get the game played in their half for long periods, entering the main break with just 12 inside 50s to 27.

But key pillars Jeremy McGovern (15 disposals and eight rebound 50s) and Jake Waterman (four goals) drove a fightback that should give the Eagles plenty of encouragement as they work through the early rounds under a new system.

North Melbourne, meanwhile, will be disappointed to have lapsed in defence through the final quarter and do have concerns with the make-up of their backline.

But the Roos can also point to a midfield that was dominant early and a kick-mark style that saw them control the flow of the game for long periods. The match would have looked very different if they kicked more accurately than 7.14 across the first three quarters.

Star midfielder Harry Sheezel was excellent, kicking a 50m running goal to highlight the type of form he will enter the season with. The young gun combined with Tom Powell (25 and a goal) and Colby McKercher (24 and four clearances) to drive the Roos' best passages.

Jack Darling looked motivated against his former teammates and created plenty of opportunities as the Roos dominated inside 50s (16-3) and clearances (13-4) in the first quarter.

Their backline was a major concern in the second quarter, however, as they conceded four unanswered goals to let the Eagles take a narrow lead.

After Sheezel and Powell steadied the ship in the third, Luke Davies-Uniacke provided a highlight in the fourth when he crumbed and dodged three tackles to snap a brilliant goal that gave North a 12-point lead.

The Eagles rallied, however, and kicked unanswered goals through the brilliant Waterman, wingman Jayden Hunt, and then Baker to give their fans in the south-west something to celebrate.

New faces

Free agent recruit Jack Graham made an instant impact for the Eagles, bringing physicality to the midfield and winning plenty of the ball. The former Tiger was instrumental in turning around the midfield after a disappointing first quarter. Fellow Richmond recruit Liam Baker and ex-Carlton small forward Matt Owies were also prominent and look like playing significant roles in 2025. Draftee Bo Allan showed composure in the backline and an ability to win one-on-one contests. Teenage tall forward Archer Reid had some good moments in the air and proved he is an agile big man who can play a support role in the ruck. For North Melbourne, former Eagle Jack Darling was recruited to take the pressure off Nick Larkey and looked in excellent shape, presenting strongly but not finishing off his work. Former Sydney small forward Jacob Konstanty provided excellent pressure and played with intensity in the front half, while prized draftee Finn O'Sullivan shone with his ability to intercept and then burst forward and get involved in scoring chains.

Round one chance

The Eagles look likely to side with Matt Flynn as their No.1 ruckman when their season launches against Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, with the big man preferred ahead of Bailey Williams on Saturday. While shaded by Tristan Xerri, Flynn competed hard, took a strong mark in attack, and contributed to an improved stoppage game through the middle stages of the match. Wingmen Jack Hutchinson played with desperation after a strong pre-season, with fellow runner Tyrell Dewar's minutes limited. Jayden Hunt still looks to be first in line for the wing roles. North Melbourne small forward Robert Hansen jnr looks an improved player and was composed with the ball in the front half, showing he has a role to play in 2025. It would be a shock if No.2 draft pick Finn O'Sullivan hasn't earned an immediate debut.

Medical room

Both teams looked to get through the game unscathed, with smart management for some players, including young star Harley Reid, who played 72 per cent game time and finished with 14 disposals and two clearances. Among those missing for the Eagles were Elijah Hewett (soreness), Oscar Allen (wedding) and Elliot Yeo (knee and ankle). The Kangaroos were without Jy Simpkin (illness), Luke Parker (rested), George Wardlaw (hamstring) and Zane Duursma (quad).

Harley Reid in action during the AAMI Community Series match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Hands Oval on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Fantasy watch

If you're one of the 40 per cent of Fantasy Classic coaches without Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000), it's time to add the new Roo to your side. He scored 100 and North loves the ball in his hands coming out of defence. The Roos dominated this game from a scoring perspective, as Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,175,000) picked up where he left off with 133, Harry Sheezel (DEF, $1,151,000) starred with 125 and Tom Powell (MID, $807,000) put together a strong game for 117. You can also lock Finn O'Sullivan (MID, $337,000) into your team if you haven't already after his 79. In contrast, the Eagles struggled for points with only one ton, with Liam Baker (MID/FWD, $805,000) and Jack Graham (MID/FWD, $662,000) finishing with 83 and 64 respectively. Bo Allan (DEF/MID, $295,000) played most of the game in defence but finished with just 13 points. – Dejan Kalinic

WEST COAST 1.0 6.0 7.2 11.5 (71)

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.6 4.9 7.14 9.15 (69)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 4, Ryan 2, Kelly, Baker, Hunt, Brockman, Flynn

North Melbourne: Curtis 2, Sheezel, Powell, Davies-Uniacke, Scott, Darling, Larkey, Zurhaar

BEST

West Coast: Waterman, McGovern, Graham, Baker, Kelly, Ginbey, Hough

North Melbourne: Sheezel, Powell, O'Sullivan, McKercher, Davies-Uniacke, Xerri, Daniel

INJURIES

West Coast: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil