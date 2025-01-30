West Coast assistant coach Chance Bateman speaks to his WAFL players during round 14, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced an all-Indigenous coaching panel for the AFL Indigenous All Stars Team that will join Head Coach, Xavier Clarke (North Melbourne).

The final coaching panel includes Port Adelaide Development Coach Jason Williams, Fremantle Male NGA and Game Development Coach Roger Hayden, North Melbourne Development Coach and Indigenous Player Development Manager Jarrod Lienert and West Coast Eagles First Nations Player Development Manager Chance Bateman.



Additionally, experienced and highly regarded high-performance specialist Darren Burgess (Adelaide Crows) has been appointed as the High-Performance Manager and will work closely with the individual club High Performance Managers in the lead up to the match.



AFL Executive General Manager Social Policy and Inclusion Tanya Hosch said she was thrilled with final coaching appointments.



“It is fantastic to have an all-Indigenous coaching panel join Xavier for this significant match,” said Ms Hosch

“We want to see Indigenous representation increase across the board in football, including within the coaching ranks, so to have an all-Indigenous coaching panel for this game is terrific.”



AFL Executive General Manager Football, Laura Kane, was pleased to finalise a strong coaching panel and staffing group after receiving a strong list of applicants following the expression of interest.



“Since we announced the match, the buy-in from the clubs, players and coaches, has been exceptional and we were inundated with applications for the various roles within the program,” said Ms Kane.



“We are thrilled to appoint these coaches and give them the opportunity to work with Xavier and in turn gain valuable experience in their coaching pathway.



“We are also delighted to have Darren Burgess join a number of highly experienced club staff across a variety of roles.



“Darren’s experience will help ensure this program is run in line with the expectations of the players’ clubs ahead of the start of the Toyota Premiership season.”



“The team that has been announced so far is unbelievable and I know fans are excited to get to Optus Stadium on February 15th.”



Ticket prices start at $10 for a junior under 15, and $35 for an adult, with family tickets (two adults and two juniors) only $70, allowing juniors to attend for free.



Fans can also purchase tickets to a premium offering in the Sports Lounge or Premiership Terrace at Optus Stadium along with the option to purchase premium food and beverages. Tickets start from $20 for juniors and $110 for families (two adults and two juniors).



The 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All Stars match will take place on Saturday, 15 February 2025 at Optus Stadium in Perth, with the Indigenous All Stars taking on Fremantle as part of the AFL pre-season fixture.



For tickets and more information head to afl.com.au/allstars



Indigenous All Stars Coaching Panel

Role Coach AFL Club Head Coach Xavier Clarke North Melbourne Assistant Coach Jason Williams Port Adelaide Assistant Coach Roger Hayden Fremantle Assistant Coach Jarrod Lienert North Melbourne Assistant Coach Chance Bateman West Coast Eagles



Indigenous All Stars Squad (previously announced)

Callum Ah Chee – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru

Shai Bolton – Minang and Wilman

Charlie Cameron – Waanyi and Lardil

Bobby Hill – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar

Brad Hill – Wilmen, Noongar

Jarman Impey – Yorta Yorta

Alex Pearce – Palawa

Kysaiah Pickett – Yamatji, Noongar

Liam Ryan – Yamatji

Izak Rankine – Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri

Michael Walters – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri



Full squad to be announced shortly.