Andrew Brayshaw celebrates after scoring the first goal during the match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MATCH simulations. Training reports. Injury updates. AFL Fantasy coaches are hanging onto every bit of news coming out of clubs and track watchers this pre-season as they shape their Fantasy teams ahead of round one.

There have been several injuries this pre-season to popular players on Fantasy watchlists, causing just as many headaches for Fantasy coaches as the clubs.

Saints pair Rowan Marshall and Mattaes Phillipou were highly owned players in Fantasy Classic and high up Draft rankings before their stress fractures were revealed. Marshall was 2024's top scoring player and tipped to be a top two selection in Draft, while Phillipou's midfield move late last year made him a lock in Classic.

Nic Newman's knee injury will see him miss the season, prompting a shuffle for Carlton's back six and the health of the returning Keidean Coleman for the Lions after missing the majority of last year, is a key talking point.

Keidean Coleman during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on April 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

AFL.com.au's Michael Whiting joins The Traders on their latest podcast to provide an update on Coleman and his Lions team mates as well as intel on the Suns. Nathan Schmook also appears giving the good oil from the west, including updates on West Coast's new recruits, Liam Baker and Jack Graham, and splits which Docker to pick between Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong.

Episode guide

1:00 - Mattaes Phillipou and Rowan Marshall injuries.

5:05 - Who gets Nic Newman's role and points?

10:10 - What's happening at North Melbourne?

14:30 - Callum Mills is playing in the midfield.

17:00 - Calvin has some Adelaide intel.

19:45 - Michael Whiting talks Keidean Coleman and the Lions.

28:45 - What will Sam Flanders' role be?

37:10 - Nathan Schmook locks in Andrew Brayshaw.

48:50 - Just a minor ankle sprain for Liam Baker.

57:10 - Calvin, Roy and Warnie mention their most likely selection from each club.

