Ben Rongdit of the Geelong Falcons during a training session with the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys. Picture: Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos

Football fans in Melbourne can watch the future stars of the game this weekend when the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad represents the Australia U18 team.

The young stars will play for Australia for the first of two matches in this year’s program when they take on Richmond’s VFL team at RSEA Park on Sunday, April 13.

They will also play against VFL outfit Coburg at Mission Whitten Oval on Sunday April 27.

The Marsh AFL National Academy features a host of the most talented young footballers from across Australia, who are taking part in the program during their Draft year.

The National Academy is a holistic football and personal development program, providing the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and opportunities to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.

The Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad will arrive in Melbourne from Thursday for the second camp of the 2025 program. It follows an induction camp that was held in Victoria last December.

The squad will feature in a range of high-performance, wellbeing, education and team bonding sessions throughout the three-day camp.

They will train at North Melbourne’s Arden Street Oval on Friday and Saturday morning in preparation for Sunday’s match at RSEA Park.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: “Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for our young stars and always the highlight of the Marsh AFL National Academy program.

“We look forward to having the squad together this weekend and providing them new experiences and learnings which they can equip themselves with on and off the field throughout their football journey.”

AUSTRALIA U18 vs RICHMOND VFL
Sunday, April 13, 2025
1:30pm AEST
RSEA Park
Free entry

HOW TO WATCH: Sunday’s match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

Continue below to view the Australia U18 squad for Sunday’s match at RSEA Park.

#

NAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Thomas Burton

VIC M

Western Jets

Point Cook

2

Beau Addinsall

QLD

GC Suns Academy

Burleigh

3

Lachlan Carmichael

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Mosman

4

Willem Duursma

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Foster

5

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Mornington

6

Josh Lindsay

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

7

Dylan Patterson

QLD

GC Suns Academy

Palm Beach Currumbin

8

Ben Rongdit

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Colac

9

Zeke Uwland

QLD

GC Suns Academy

Burleigh

10

Wesley Walley

WA

Subiaco

Warwick Greenwood

20

Daniel Annable

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Redland-Victoria Point

21

Harley Barker

SA

Sturt

Mt Barker

22

Noah Chamberlain

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

East Sydney

23

Samuel Cumming

SA

North Adelaide

Wentworth District

24

Louis Emmett

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Glen Iris

25

Koby Evans

WA

Perth

Federals

26

Oliver Greeves

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

27

Taj Murray

NT

NT Academy
North Adelaide

Nightcliff

28

Riley Onley

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Shepparton United

29

Fred Rodriguez

WA

South Fremantle

Fremantle City Dockers

30

Dyson Sharp

SA

Central District

Barossa District

31

Cody Curtin

WA

Claremont

West Coast

34

Cooper Duff-Tytler

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Woodend-Hesket

35

Jasper Hay

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Clarence

36

Liam Hetherton

NSW/ACT

Murray Bushrangers

North Albury

37

Matthew LeRay

SA

Central District

Golden Grove

38

Archie Ludowyke

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

East Sandringham

39

Kalani White

QLD

GC Suns Academy

Broadbeach