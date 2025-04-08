Football fans in Melbourne can watch the future stars of the game this weekend when the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad represents the Australia U18 team

Ben Rongdit of the Geelong Falcons during a training session with the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys. Picture: Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos

The young stars will play for Australia for the first of two matches in this year’s program when they take on Richmond’s VFL team at RSEA Park on Sunday, April 13.

They will also play against VFL outfit Coburg at Mission Whitten Oval on Sunday April 27.

The Marsh AFL National Academy features a host of the most talented young footballers from across Australia, who are taking part in the program during their Draft year.

The National Academy is a holistic football and personal development program, providing the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and opportunities to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.

The Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad will arrive in Melbourne from Thursday for the second camp of the 2025 program. It follows an induction camp that was held in Victoria last December.

The squad will feature in a range of high-performance, wellbeing, education and team bonding sessions throughout the three-day camp.

They will train at North Melbourne’s Arden Street Oval on Friday and Saturday morning in preparation for Sunday’s match at RSEA Park.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: “Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for our young stars and always the highlight of the Marsh AFL National Academy program.

“We look forward to having the squad together this weekend and providing them new experiences and learnings which they can equip themselves with on and off the field throughout their football journey.”

AUSTRALIA U18 vs RICHMOND VFL

Sunday, April 13, 2025

1:30pm AEST

RSEA Park

Free entry

HOW TO WATCH: Sunday’s match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

Continue below to view the Australia U18 squad for Sunday’s match at RSEA Park.