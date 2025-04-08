AFLPA CEO Paul Marsh. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL PLAYERS' Association (AFLPA) CEO Paul Marsh has resigned to return to his previous role as head of the Australian cricketers' union.

Marsh has been head of the AFLPA since 2014, leading negotiations on two collective bargaining agreements with the AFL.

His departure from the AFLPA comes just weeks after Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield was replaced as president by Collingwood captain Darcy Moore.

Marsh, the son of Australian cricket legend Rod, will return to the role of CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, which he previously held between 2005 and 2014.

Learn More 15:54

"I'm proud to have served the AFLPA and its members for nearly 11 years, and it's a role I've absolutely loved. It has been incredibly challenging but also rewarding and I trust I leave with the AFLPA in a better place than when I started," Marsh said in a statement.

"I make this decision with a heavy heart. What we do is primarily about people and I've been so fortunate to have worked with an incredible group of staff, board members, delegates, and members. I've made lifelong friends and hopefully have been able to positively impact some people’s lives along the way.

"I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that are ahead at the Australian Cricketers' Association and am looking forward to getting started in June.

"I want to extend a huge thank you to the AFLPA board who are an outstanding group of people that do an amazing job representing our members, as well as our staff who are passionate and driven player advocates."

More to come