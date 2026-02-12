Oscar Allen poses during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

FREE agency compensation picks would not start in the draft until after pick No.8 under a significant change being considered by the AFL.

Clubs are aware of the League putting forward its new iteration of the bidding system changes, which will make it harder for clubs to be able to match bids on Academy and father-son prospects in this year's draft.

DRAFT HUB

Included in the suite of changes to tighten up the bidding process is also the League's intention to adjust the free agency system, including where compensation picks for clubs that lose players should fall.

AFL.com.au understands the AFL is looking to make 'band one' compensation picks fall outside of the top eight picks, which would allow the non-finalists (bottom eight on the ladder) to get their selections in before being pushed down the order.

Clubs have begun to be briefed on the possible changes.

Last year, West Coast was given a 'band one' compensation pick for losing Oscar Allen to Brisbane, with the pick coming after its first-round selection (compensation pick at No.2 after the Eagles' No.1 pick). Carlton also received a top-10 pick for Tom De Koning's departure to St Kilda.

Learn More 09:42

Under the proposed change, the Eagles would receive pick No.9 for Allen instead.

The AFL has told clubs it could take its recommendations to the Commission as soon as March ahead of Opening Round as league heavyweights gather in Sydney before the Swans and Blues kick off the campaign.

The free agency compensation pick change is being proposed to be implemented in 2026, meaning it could affect clubs such as Port Adelaide, which has superstar midfielder Zak Butters weighing a return to Victoria and who would generate a first-round compensation pick if he departed.

Once Tasmania is introduced to the competition at the 2027 draft, the protected area for free agency compensation picks would be the top nine selections.

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne received a 'band one' pick for losing Ben McKay to Essendon under free agency in 2023, using it on Zane Duursma at pick No.4, with the Bombers the other club since 2020 to receive a free agency compensation pick inside the top eight bracket when Joe Daniher left to join Brisbane. That pick started at No.7 but became No.9 (Archie Perkins) after two bids.

It has been designed to see if clubs would instead look to match bids and force trades for their players, or to test whether more clubs with lowly picks would be pushing to keep their free agents instead of them being awarded very early draft picks for their exits.