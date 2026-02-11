The Power are comfortable with their position as star midfielder Zak Butters' contract shapes as a huge talking point in 2026

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Josh Carr says he understands Zak Butters considering a return home to Victoria as the Power ready to be at the centre of the biggest contract storyline of this year.

Butters is a restricted free agent and is weighing his future in a decision that will come later in the season.

The superstar 25-year-old is in the handful of best players in the AFL and has the Western Bulldogs and Geelong as leading chasers for him, with the likes of Hawthorn, Collingwood and Essendon sure to pursue as well.

Carr, who enters his first season as Port coach after last year's handover with Ken Hinkley, said the Power were "really comfortable" with the position of handling the contract discussions with the gun midfielder.

"We have great conversations. There's great dialogue between us and him and the football club and 'Crippa' (list manager Jason Cripps), and I know what Zak's commitment is to us as a footy club," Carr told AFL.com.au.

"It'll work itself out and that's for or against in the end. Whatever the situation is, we'll obviously do the right thing by the football club, but at the same time, putting our arms around Zak."

Zak Butters celebrates a win after the match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Carr said he wasn't concerned about the possibility of losing Butters, who has won the past three best and fairests at Alberton Oval.

"Not really. I do think it's a part of football, and I've been there myself and experienced it and understand it. So I understand what the game looks like," he said.

"Do I want to lose a player like Zak? Not at all. I would love to have Zak for the whole of his career, but actually, I understand the other side of it.

"We had a discussion at the end of the season and then going into this pre-season around his commitment and he's committed and that's all I need.

Zak Butters in action during the match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"He'll make his decision at the right time and as I said, I'd love that to be with us, but if it wasn't, then we understand that and we move forward and we make sure we do the best thing by the football club.

"But right now, he's vice-captain, he's a really, really good leader. He sets great examples and that's been very visual over the pre-season how much he cares for the football club."

The Power made a huge offer to Butters last year to extend before he hit his free agency year, tabling a two-year deal with the option of six more years. The totality of the eight-year deal would have made it the biggest deal in AFL history had he signed it.

Carr said he understood if Butters had conversations with rival clubs through the year in his decision-making process, and that the game-breaking onballer was keen to grow his leadership through this year as well as take on some time at half-back.

"There's plenty of growth left in Zak and whether that's in his game or him as a person. He's always willing to learn and get better and the way that he plays the game," Carr said.

Josh Carr during Port Adelaide's clash with Carlton in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"He'll have moments where he'll go to half-back at times this year and there's roles that are a little bit different for him, but at the same time, I know he's really excited about doing."

As well as retention, the Power will also be on the hunt for rival stars after their lucrative play for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera last year showed the club's capacity to spend large.

"Like every club we're always in the market to make our list better and improve. There's the one side of Zak in the talk about him going home. We'd love to get players back to Adelaide at the same time. There's always conversations being had with managers about who we can bring in and how we can make our list better," Carr said.



