THE RETURN of AAMI AFL Origin will feature two star-studded squads, with Western Australia surprisingly holding the edge over Victoria for premierships.
The encounter at Optus Stadium on Saturday night will see 29 All-Australians and 19 premiership players take to the field.
But while the Big V has most of the star power, it's WA which holds the edge for flags.
In its 25-player squad, WA has 11 premiership players for a total of 19 flags, compared to Victoria's eight and 11.
That includes six multi-premiership players in the WA squad in Bradley Hill, Nathan Broad, Charlie Cameron, Shai Bolton, Cal Ah Chee and Liam Baker.
Victoria only has two players who have won multiple flags with Brisbane star Hugh McCluggage joining Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston.
But when it comes to All-Australians, it's Victoria which dominates.
The Big V has 19 players who have earned the honour compared to WA's 10, with the total blazer count sitting at a remarkable 58 to 15.
Patrick Dangerfield and Max Gawn have 16 blazers between them, more than the entire 25-player WA squad.
Only five players across the two squads haven't played 100 AFL games: Victoria trio Nick Daicos, Tristan Xerri and Sam Darcy, and WA pair Mitch Georgiades and Lawson Humphries.
The squads also include three Brownlow medallists in Patrick Cripps (two), Dangerfield and Matt Rowell, plus two Coleman Medal winners in Jeremy Cameron and Jesse Hogan.
Age and experience
Average age*
WA: 28.3 (Oldest: Rory Lobb - 33. Youngest: Lawson Humphries - 22)
VIC: 28.4 (Oldest: Patrick Dangerfield - 35. Youngest: Sam Darcy - 22)
*as at day of game
Average games
WA: 157.4 (Most: Brad Hill - 277. Least: Lawson Humphries - 36)
VIC: 178.9 (Most: Patrick Dangerfield - 360. Least: Sam Darcy - 45)
Honours
Total premierships
WA: 19 (Most: Brad Hill and Nathan Broad - 3)
VIC: 11 (Most: Jack Gunston - 3)
Premiership players
WA: 11
VIC: 8
Total All-Australians
WA: 15 (Most: Patrick Cripps - 4)
VIC: 58 (Most: Patrick Dangerfield and Max Gawn - 8)
All-Australian players
WA: 10
VIC: 19
Total Brownlow Medals
WA: 2 (Patrick Cripps - 2)
VIC: 2 (Patrick Dangerfield and Matt Rowell)
Brownlow medallists
WA: 1
VIC: 2
Total Brownlow votes
WA: 760 (Most: Patrick Cripps - 205)
VIC: 1820 (Most: Patrick Dangerfield - 259)
Total best and fairest
WA: 11 (Most: Patrick Cripps - 5)
VIC: 46 (Most: Marcus Bontempelli and Zach Merrett - 6)
Best-and-fairest winners
WA: 7
VIC: 19
Rising Star winners
WA: 3 (Luke Jackson, Jesse Hogan and Jaeger O'Meara)
VIC: 2 (Nick Daicos and Caleb Serong)
Goalkicking
Total goals kicked
WA: 3024 (Most: Charlie Cameron - 436)
VIC: 3345 (Most: Jeremy Cameron - 736)
Total Coleman Medals
WA: 1 (Jesse Hogan)
VIC: 2 (Jeremy Cameron - 2)
Coleman medallists
WA: 1
VIC: 1
Players with 50-plus goal seasons
WA: 5 (Most: Charlie Cameron - 4)
VIC: 3 (Most: Jeremy Cameron - 8)
Draft
Top-10 picks
WA: 4
VIC: 11