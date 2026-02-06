Check out how the two star-studded AAMI AFL Origin squads compare

Jeremy Cameron and Tom Barrass pose for a photo on December 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RETURN of AAMI AFL Origin will feature two star-studded squads, with Western Australia surprisingly holding the edge over Victoria for premierships.

The encounter at Optus Stadium on Saturday night will see 29 All-Australians and 19 premiership players take to the field.

But while the Big V has most of the star power, it's WA which holds the edge for flags.

In its 25-player squad, WA has 11 premiership players for a total of 19 flags, compared to Victoria's eight and 11.

That includes six multi-premiership players in the WA squad in Bradley Hill, Nathan Broad, Charlie Cameron, Shai Bolton, Cal Ah Chee and Liam Baker.

Victoria only has two players who have won multiple flags with Brisbane star Hugh McCluggage joining Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston.

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal during the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

But when it comes to All-Australians, it's Victoria which dominates.

The Big V has 19 players who have earned the honour compared to WA's 10, with the total blazer count sitting at a remarkable 58 to 15.

Patrick Dangerfield and Max Gawn have 16 blazers between them, more than the entire 25-player WA squad.

Only five players across the two squads haven't played 100 AFL games: Victoria trio Nick Daicos, Tristan Xerri and Sam Darcy, and WA pair Mitch Georgiades and Lawson Humphries.

Victoria's Nick Daicos and Western Australia's Aaron Naughton ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

The squads also include three Brownlow medallists in Patrick Cripps (two), Dangerfield and Matt Rowell, plus two Coleman Medal winners in Jeremy Cameron and Jesse Hogan.

Age and experience

Average age*

WA: 28.3 (Oldest: Rory Lobb - 33. Youngest: Lawson Humphries - 22)

VIC: 28.4 (Oldest: Patrick Dangerfield - 35. Youngest: Sam Darcy - 22)

*as at day of game

Average games

WA: 157.4 (Most: Brad Hill - 277. Least: Lawson Humphries - 36)

VIC: 178.9 (Most: Patrick Dangerfield - 360. Least: Sam Darcy - 45)

Patrick Dangerfield celebrates during the Preliminary Final between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG, September 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Honours

Total premierships

WA: 19 (Most: Brad Hill and Nathan Broad - 3)

VIC: 11 (Most: Jack Gunston - 3)

Premiership players

WA: 11

VIC: 8

Total All-Australians

WA: 15 (Most: Patrick Cripps - 4)

VIC: 58 (Most: Patrick Dangerfield and Max Gawn - 8)

Max Gawn is named in the AFL All-Australian Team during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australian players

WA: 10

VIC: 19

Total Brownlow Medals

WA: 2 (Patrick Cripps - 2)

VIC: 2 (Patrick Dangerfield and Matt Rowell)

Brownlow medallists

WA: 1

VIC: 2

Total Brownlow votes

WA: 760 (Most: Patrick Cripps - 205)

VIC: 1820 (Most: Patrick Dangerfield - 259)

Total best and fairest

WA: 11 (Most: Patrick Cripps - 5)

VIC: 46 (Most: Marcus Bontempelli and Zach Merrett - 6)

Best-and-fairest winners

WA: 7

VIC: 19

Rising Star winners

WA: 3 (Luke Jackson, Jesse Hogan and Jaeger O'Meara)

VIC: 2 (Nick Daicos and Caleb Serong)

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during the R14 match between GWS and Brisbane at the Gabba on June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Goalkicking

Total goals kicked

WA: 3024 (Most: Charlie Cameron - 436)

VIC: 3345 (Most: Jeremy Cameron - 736)

Total Coleman Medals

WA: 1 (Jesse Hogan)

VIC: 2 (Jeremy Cameron - 2)

Coleman medallists

WA: 1

VIC: 1

Players with 50-plus goal seasons

WA: 5 (Most: Charlie Cameron - 4)

VIC: 3 (Most: Jeremy Cameron - 8)

Draft

Top-10 picks

WA: 4

VIC: 11