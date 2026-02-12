Dion Prestia kicks the ball during Richmond's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND midfielder Dion Prestia has suffered a hamstring injury that will rule him out of the club's two pre-season games.

Prestia, 33, remains in contention for round one, however, despite the minor hamstring strain.

The veteran has played 20 games in a season just once in the past six campaigns.

"Dion will not be available for our games against Essendon or Melbourne," the Tigers' executive general manager of football performance Tim Livingstone said.

"It is disappointing for Dion, who has had an uninterrupted pre-season to this point and finished last year strongly with his performances across 12 games in succession.

"He will be back running in the next day or two, and we are confident that we will see him back on the field in the near future."

The Tigers face Essendon in a match simulation on February 20 before their AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne a week later.

They begin their 2026 season against Carlton at the MCG on March 12.