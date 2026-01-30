Jack Ross signs two-year deal to remain at Richmond until the end of 2028

Jack Ross celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND free agent Jack Ross has secured a new deal at Punt Road after producing a career best season in 2025.

The 25-year-old has agreed to a new two-year contract extension to remain in the yellow and black until the end of 2028.

Ross bounced back from the stress fracture that limited him in 2024 to play all 23 games last season, finishing top 10 in the Jack Dyer Medal for the first time.

Tigers coach Adem Yze used Ross as a high forward more at times last year as well as through the midfield.

Jack Ross in action during the match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ross has played 93 games since being selected by the Tigers at pick No.43 in the 2018 AFL Draft.

Richmond enters 2026 with six free agents, but Ross is the only one under the age of 30.

Premiership stars Tom Lynch, Toby Nankervis, Nathan Broad, Dion Prestia and Nick Vlaustin are all free agents this year.

The Tigers will ramp up their preparations for the season-opener against Carlton in March with match simulation against Essendon and a practice match against Melbourne in February.