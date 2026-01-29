Calvin, Roy and Warnie run through the most picked players and who's a must-have

Jagga Smith during the Carlton Official Team Photo Day at IKON Park, February 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DO YOU follow the crowd or find a point of difference?

AFL Fantasy Classic has been open for just over a week and tens of thousands of coaches have made their early selections for 2026.

PLAY AFL FANTASY

North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel has the honours as the most picked player so far closely followed by Carlton's Jagga Smith, who is yet to debut.

The Traders run through the top 20 players using ownership figures in the salary cap game and give their take on whether they are sound selections. Should we be paying up for Sheezel? Are there some that should be avoided despite their high ownership?

Calvin, Roy and Warnie name their first picked players and chat through the new platform.

Episode guide

1:00 - Favourite features of the new-look site.

6:30 - Top 20 most owned players.

34:30 - News and best 23s.

39:30 - Team picking strategy and first picked.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.